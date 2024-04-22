This years’ show to be held on 31st May and 1st June promises a fun day out for all the family. Already organisers have a large number of exhibitors booked and the spaces in the craft marquees and dedicated ‘food pavilion’ are filling up!

There is a very enthusiastic show committee working hard in the background excited to bring ‘bigger & better’ to the 2024 Show!

Thanks must be extended to the generosity of the farming community and businesses province wide, which enable the presentation of generous prizes to exhibitors in all classes. The committee are indebted to all the sponsors and those who faithfully support them year on year and they acknowledge your financial contribution and wish to let you know it is greatly appreciated.

Show Attractions

This year’s show promises entertainment for all ages. Amongst other things there’ll be the ever popular Dog & Pet Show, Childrens’ Entertainers, DJ, the County Antrim YFC Football Competition, Tug-O-War, and a varied programme of entertainment on stage over the course of the two days. With the support of the NI Rural Food Programme the show have the dedicated food pavilion equipped with cookery unit where you can see cookery demonstrations from local chefs at various times over the two days.

The show is working closely with Naturally North Coast and Glens, Causeway Speciality Markets and Taste Causeway to involve local producers and showcase the best the North has to offer – plenty for all the family to choose from to ensure enjoyable days out! As usual a fine selection of stalls will be available for you to peruse and purchase from as Trade Exhibitors from all over the province occupy both out outdoor and indoor trade spaces.

Horse, Pony & Donkey Section

On the Friday afternoon there will be pony classes and all the light horse classes from 4pm onwards. All pony & light horse classes are required to be entered in advance with the exception of North West Working Hunter classes, where entries can be taken on the field. Entries close 18th May – so be sure to submit your entries online or via the secretary ahead of this date. There are a great variety of classes on offer and also too ISA Qualifiers in Connemara, Hunter (InHand) and Irish Draught sections. The show will also have 2 new qualifiers this year for yearlings: Barryroe All Ireland Yearling Colt or Gelding and the Bridgetown Yearling Filly Championship. Check our schedule, available on the website, for full details.

On Saturday, in the main arena, show classes commence with the Clydesdale & Heavy Horses which are among the highlights of the Horse section attracting a large entry.

Following this there will be the Special Heavy Horse Turnout classes for single and pairs with cart, farm wagon or trade vehicle. The Association would like to thank all sponsors who have faithfully supported the Horse section as this has allowed them to develop the Horse section and attract a pleasing entry.

Cattle Section

Livestock classes of the 2024 show promise to be another highlight at Ballymoney Show.

As well as the usual Qualifers the show are delighted to be hosting another ISA Qualifier for young beef handlers – in the 13-17 year old age group. They also have new classes this year for Galloway cattle and are showcasing the breed, where they are offering higher prize money, sponsored by Hunter Kane & Son and new sponsor John McCurry & Sons.

Organisers are delighted that with the continued support of the generous sponsors they are able to provide a prize fund in the cattle section alone of almost £7,000. They are exceptionally grateful to all the existing valued sponsors in this section and also welcome additional new sponsors in the cattle secton this year; AG Agri and Pollock Car Sales

Sheep & Goat Sections

In the Sheep and Goats Section, Ballymoney show has consistently had over 500 entries for many years now and we continue to develop the classes in these sections. Once again organisers are indebted to the faithful sponsors who allow them to provide approximately £3000 of prize money to winners in the sheep and goat classes and welcome Provita Eurotech Ltd as an additional sponsor to the ‘flock’

The committee are proud to be hosting the NI National Dorest Show again this year and in the goat section they have continued the classes for Pgymy goats again this year.

They continue to have a variety of Qualifiers across the sheep section too, full details listed in the schedule.

Home Industries, Photographic and Schools Section

The Home Industries Section of the Show is always very popular with around 120 classes for Craft, Painting, Baking, Confectionery, Photography and Floral Exhibits.

This year the show has special classes across these sections to celebrate the 2024 Olympics.

Organisers have a new section this year for children, offering classes for craft, art & floral art kindly sponsored by new sponsors WJ Walker & Son and Lamonts Garden Centre. These are for young people aged 5-16 who can’t enter within their school or through a young farmers club.

The Schools Section has 140 classes for Craft Work, Art, Computer Art, Printing, and Flowers. Organisers are delighted this is always very well supported by the local schools and they look forward to welcoming entries from both existing and new schools who will be awarded generous prize money. The show continues to have competition classes across Pre-school, Secondary School and Special School sectors. Organisers thank longstanding sponsor Causeway Dental who sponsor the entire schools section.

The show committee look forward to welcoming a good entry across all our Home Industries, Photography and Schools Sections and thank our existing valued sponsor in this section along with new sponsor J D Hart & Son Butchers.

North Antrim Agricultural Association is made up of a Board of Directors and a very enthusiastic show committee comprising of members from the three local Young Farmers Clubs – Finvoy, Kilraughts and Moycraig. Once again they take on the huge task of preparing the grounds, stewarding the classes and running an exciting entertainment programme for the two days. They are led by President; James Morrison, Chairman; Mark McAlister, Secretary; Anne McLaughlin, Treasurer; Louise McGinley and Press Officer; Carol McMullan.

Judges for this years show have already been confirmed, and organisers are glad to be welcoming visiting judges from all over the UK and Ireland.

The Show Association gratefully acknowledge the financial assistance given by the sponsors who have provided special prize money and are deeply indebted to those donors who have augmented the prize money by their subscriptions. A full list of sponsors are detailed in the schedules, available on the website or can be obtained from the Show Secretary. Check out Facebook and the website for further information regarding schedules, entry forms and closing dates, and entertainments programme – www.ballymoneyshow.org

1 . Brook Huey (2nd left), owner of Glynns Bar Ballymoney, pictured presenting a new cup to Show President James Morrison. The trophy will be presented to the Galloway Champion and looking on is Show Secretary, Anne McLaughlin. Brook Huey (2nd left), owner of Glynns Bar Ballymoney, pictured presenting a new cup to Show President James Morrison. The trophy will be presented to the Galloway Champion and looking on is Show Secretary, Anne McLaughlin. Photo: Sammy McMullan Photo Sales

2 . Mayor of Causeway Coast & Glens Council, Cllr Steven Callaghan, pictured along with Show Officials at the Sponsors Night. Included is Show President James Morrison. Mayor of Causeway Coast & Glens Council, Cllr Steven Callaghan, pictured along with Show Officials at the Sponsors Night. Included is Show President James Morrison. Photo: Sammy McMullan Photo Sales

3 . IMG-20240330-WA0000.jpg Members of Kilraughts YFC stewarding the Horse Section at Ballymoney Show. Clydesdale Horse owned by McKay Family. Photo: freelance Photo Sales