A strong show of 100 quality cattle were presented at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Monday 30th October which resulted in an outstanding trade for all stock on offer.

Bullocks sold to a top price of £1,360 at £2.72 per kg for a 500kg Lim and to a top of £3.27 per kilo for a 208kg Lim at £680.

Heifers sold to a top price of £1,340 at £2.45 per kg for a 546kg Char and to a top of £2.92 per kilo for a 452kg Lim at £1,320.

A lot more stock required to meet demand with a large numer of buyers attending both at ringside and online.

Sample Prices

Bullocks:

Maghera producer; Lim,500kg at £1,360 = 2.72p; Omagh producer; Lim,208kg at £680 = 3.27p; AA,292kg at £740 = 2.53p; Her,362kg at £720 = 1.99p; Bellaghy producer; Lim,430kg at £1,170 = 2.72p; Lim,512kg at £1,200 = 2.34p; Lim,460kg at £1,050 = 2.28p; Lim,418kg at £950 = 2.27p; Lim,410kg at £850 = 2.07p; Antrim producer; Lim,542kg at £1,090 = 2.01p; AA,540kg at £1,120 = 2.07p; Lim,544kg at £1,080 = 1.99p; AA,596kg at £1,240 = 2.08p; Draperstown producer; Lim,472kg at £1,180 = 2.50p; Lim,484kg at £1,140 = 2.36p; Lim,444kg at £1,100 = 2.48p; Lim,454kg at £1,140 = 2.51p; Maghera producer; Char,396kg at £1,130 = 2.85p; Char,284kg at £890 = 3.13p; Char,346kg at £1,060 = 3.06p; Char,498kg at £950 = 1.91p; Magherafelt producer; AA,494kg at £1,110 = 2.25p; Maghera producer; Lim,410kg at £920 = 2.24p; Lim,326kg at £730 = 2.24p; Lim,356kg at £790 = 2.22p; Lim,340kg at £800 = 2.35p; Lim,346kg at £800 = 2.31p; Lim,366kg at £890 = 2.43p; Lim,324kg at £980 = 3.02p; Lim,338kg at £800 = 2.37p; Lim,328kg at £800 = 2.44p; Lim,304kg at £680 = 2.24p; Garvagh producer; Char,266kg at £750 = 2.82p; Lim,378kg at £1,130 = 2.99p; Char,238kg at £650 = 2.73p; Dungannon producer; Char,324kg at £960 = 2.96p.

Heifers

Draperstown producer; Char,546kg at £1,340 = 2.45p; Garvagh producer; Lim,452kg at £1,320 = 2.92p; Maghera producer; Lim,382kg at £1,060 = 2.77p; Lim,456kg at £1,280 = 2.81p; Lim,426kg at £930 = 2.18p; Swatragh producer; AA,566kg at £1,300 = 2.30p; Kilrea producer; Lim,554kg at £1,220 = 2.20p; BB,560kg at £1,150 = 2.05p; Swatragh producer; Lim,352kg at £840 = 2.39p; Lim,310kg at £700 = 2.26p; Lim,366kg at £750 = 2.05p; Maghera producer; Char,406kg at £960 = 2.36p; Bellaghy producer; Her,384kg at £690 = 1.80p; Her,358kg at £670 = 1.87p; Her,356kg at £690 = 1.94p; Her,384kg at £700 = 1.82p; Garvagh producer; Char,234kg at £610 = 2.61p; Sim,212kg at £550 = 2.59p; Dungannon producer; Lim,308kg at £800 = 2.60p.

Weekly Sheep Sale

Lambs to £136.00, Fat Ewes to £143.00

1,400 sheep were presented for sale at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Saturday, 28th October. 300 cull ewes were offered for sale and were a steady trade topping at £143.00. 1,050 lambs were presented for sale, which was also met with a steady trade. Lambs topped at £136.00 for heavy sorts. There was also a significant number of store lamb buyers at ringside and online which created a superb trade yet again.

Sample prices:

Heavy-weight Lambs

Magilligan producer; 28.2kg at £136.00 = 4.82p; Coagh producer; 27kg at £125.00 = 4.63p; Ballymoney producer; 33kg at £121.00 = 3.67p; Magilligan producer; 31kg at £119.50 = 3.85p; Dungannon producer; 29kg at £119.00 = 4.10p; Coleraine producer; 28kg at £116.00 = 4.14p; Magherafelt producer; 26.1kg at £111.00 = 4.25p; Ballymoney producer; 25.5kg at £111.00 = 4.35p; Ballymoney producer; 25.7kg at £110.00 = 4.28p; Maghera producer; 24.2kg at £107.00 = 4.42p.

Mid-weight Lambs

Garvagh producer; 23kg at £110.00 = 4.78p; Coleraine producer; 23kg at £109.00 = 4.74p; Coleraine producer; 23kg at £108.00 = 4.70p; Moneymore producer; 22.7kg at £108.00 = 4.76p; Limavady producer; 22.2kg at £107.00 = 4.82p; Swatragh producer; 22.8kg at £105.00 = 4.61p; Maghera producer; 23.7kg at £104.50 = 4.41p; Maghera producer; 21.8kg at £104.00 = 4.77p; Dungannon producer; 22kg at £104.00 = 4.73p; Dungiven producer; 23.1kg at £104.00 = 4.50p; Feeny producer; 21.6kg at £104.00 = 4.81p; Dungiven producer; 22kg at £103.50 = 4.70p; Maghera producer; 21.9kg at £103.00 = 4.70p.

Light-weight Lambs

Dungannon producer; 19.7kg at £96.00 = 4.87p; Dungiven producer; 19kg at £96.00 = 5.05p; Moneymore producer; 18.8kg at £95.00 = 5.05p; Moneymore producer; 17.75kg at £94.00 = 5.30p; Draperstown producer; 18.7kg at £90.00 = 4.81p; Dungiven producer; 16.3kg at £85.50 = 5.25p; Draperstown producer; 17.7kg at £79.00 = 4.46p; Dungiven producer; 15.4kg at £77.00 = 5.00p.

Fat Ewes