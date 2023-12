Another good seasonal show of 80 quality cattle were presented at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Monday 4th December which resulted in an outstanding trade for all stock on offer.

Bullocks sold to a top price of £1,770 at £2.57 per kg for a 690kg Char and to a top of £3.75 per kilo for a 200kg Char at £750.

Heifers sold to a top price of £1,440 at £2.35 per kg for a 614kg Lim and to a top of £2.53 per kilo for a 530kg Char at £1,340.

A lot more stock required to meet demand with a large number of buyers attending both at ringside and online.

Sample Prices

Bullocks

Garvagh producer; Char,690kg at £1,770 = 2.57p; Draperstown producer; Char,200kg at £750 = 3.75p; Lim,236kg at £760 = 3.22p; Lim,296kg at £800 = 2.70p; Lim,248kg at £700 = 2.82p; Lim,208kg at £760 = 3.65p; Lim,242kg at £780 = 3.22p; Cookstown producer; Blg,246kg at £420 = 1.71p; Blg,270kg at £425 = 1.57p; Sh,220kg at £425 = 1.93p; Blg,282kg at £425 = 1.51p; Sh,260kg at £425 = 1.63p; Swatragh producer; Lim,760kg at £1,890 = 2.49p; Magherafelt producer; Lim,332kg at £990 = 2.98p; AA,316kg at £840 = 2.66p; Garvagh producer; Char,304kg at £880 = 2.89p; Limavady producer; Hol,234kg at £290 = 1.24p; Hol,278kg at £410 = 1.47p; Sh,230kg at £390 = 1.70p; Hol,234kg at £300 = 1.28p; Hol,320kg at £420 = 1.31p; Fr,236kg at £390 = 1.65p; Magherafelt producer; BB,442kg at £1,140 = 2.58p; BB,410kg at £910 = 2.22p; BB,460kg at £1,190 = 2.59p; Moneymore producer; Lim,554kg at £1,290 = 2.33p; Lim,594kg at £1,460 = 2.46p; Garvagh producer; Char,330kg at £660 = 2.00p; Fkv,298kg at £480 = 1.61p; Char,298kg at £770 = 2.58p.

Heifers

Moneymore producer; Lim,614kg at £1,440 = 2.35p; Lim,418kg at £940 = 2.25p; Garvagh producer; Char,530kg at £1,340 = 2.53p; Lisburn producer; AA,538kg at £1,300 = 2.42p; AA,466kg at £1,050 = 2.25p; Shb,430kg at £750 = 1.74p; AA,532kg at £1,140 = 2.14p; AA,448kg at £930 = 2.08p; AA,538kg at £1,340 = 2.49p; AA,588kg at £1,350 = 2.30p; AA,576kg at £1,310 = 2.27p; AA,502kg at £1,050 = 2.09p; AA,464kg at £1,110 = 2.39p; AA,540kg at £1,190 = 2.20p; AA,502kg at £1,110 = 2.21p; AA,498kg at £1,080 = 2.17p; AA,586kg at £1,320 = 2.25p; AA,592kg at £1,240 = 2.09p; AA,516kg at £1,160 = 2.25p; AA,576kg at £1,270 = 2.20p.

Weekly Sheep Sale

Lambs to £126.00 Fat Ewes to £156.00

1,400 sheep were presented for sale at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Saturday 2nd December. 400 cull ewes were offered for sale and were under keen demand topping at £156.00. 1,000 lambs were presented for sale, which was also met with a steady trade. Lambs topped at £126.00 for heavy sorts. There was a great ring of buyers at ringside requiring more sheep across all categories.

Sample Prices

Heavy-weight Lambs

Pomeroy producer; 32kg at £126.00 = 3.94p; Draperstown producer; 38kg at £125.00 = 3.29p; Eglinton producer; 27.5kg at £125.00 = 4.55p; Donemana producer; 26.2kg at £124.00 = 4.73p; Garvagh producer; 25.6kg at £120.50 = 4.71p; Garvagh producer; 25.3kg at £120.00 = 4.74p; Dungiven producer; 25.4kg at £119.00 = 4.69p; Maghera producer; 26.7kg at £118.50 = 4.44p; Slaughtmanus producer; 25.8kg at £118.00 = 4.57p; Dungiven producer; 24.3kg at £117.00 = 4.81p; Maghera producer; 25kg at £115.00 = 4.60p; Randalstown producer; 24.3kg at £114.00 = 4.69p; Randalstown producer; 25.6kg at £114.00 = 4.45p; Magherafelt producer;24.2kg at £113.00 = 4.67p.

Mid-weight Lambs

Swatragh producer; 23.3kg at £112.00 = 4.81p; Coleraine producer; 23.75kg at £110.00 = 4.63p; Tobermore producer; 23.6kg at £110.00 = 4.66p; Cookstown producer; 23.3kg at £110.00 = 4.72p; Dungiven producer; 23kg at £110.00 = 4.78p; Maghera producer; 23.5kg at £108.50 = 4.62p; Dungiven producer; 22.6kg at £106.50 = 4.71p; Maghera producer; 22.7kg at £106.00 = 4.67p; Kilrea producer; 23kg at £105.50 = 4.59p; Maghera producer; 22.2kg at £105.00 = 4.73p; Randalstown producer; 22.3kg at £105.00 = 4.71p; Maghera producer; 22.2kg at £104.00 = 4.68p; Garvagh producer; 22.4kg at £102.50 = 4.58p; Maghera producer; 21kg at £102.00 = 4.86p.

Light-weight Lambs

Magherafelt producer; 17.7kg at £84.50 = 4.77p; Maghera producer; 17.5kg at £84.00 = 4.80p; Ballycastle producer; 15.8kg at £75.50 = 4.78p.

Fat Ewes