All types of calves required to satisfy demand. Good selection of weanlings on offer.

Dropped Calves

Advertisement

Advertisement

Bull Calves: Aghadowey farmer, BB £700, £630; Aghadowey farmer, BB £685, £675, £630, £625, £610, £590, £575, £550, £520, £505, £500, £490, £475, Fri £250; Bendooragh farmer, BB £705, AA £655, Sim £650, MB £570, Her £570, AA £560, Sim £550, Her £490, £465, AA £445, BB £430, Lim £290, Fri £285; Portglenone farmer, AA £600; Claudy farmer, Hol £555, £375; Magherafelt farmer, Sim £500; Drumahoe farmer, AA £445; L’Derry farmer, AA £415, £330, £265; Upperlands farmer, AA £385, £290; Ballycastle farmer, Fri £365, Ayr £345, £240; Greysteel farmer, AA £355; Ballymoney farmer, AA £350; Macosquin farmer, AA £330, Her £315; Toomebridge farmer, AA £330, £315, £280; Ballymena farmer, Sim £325;Ballymoney farmer, ST £320, £265; Loughgiel farmer, AA £300, £260; Ballymoney farmer, BB £295, £280, £260, £250, £245, £225; Donemana farmer, AA £295, £280; £220; Ballymoney farmer, Sal £295, £285, £200; Dervock farmer, AA £295; Limavady farmer, BB £290, £285, Hol £225; Crumnlin farmer, Her £285; Aghadowey farmer, AA £280, £200; Ballymoney farmer, BB £270, £200; L’Derry farmer, AA £270; Ballyclare farmer, AA £230; Dervock farmer, Sim £230; Cookstown farmer, BGA £200; Portglenone farmer, BB £200.

Latest prices from Kilrea

Heifer Calves:

Aghadowey farmer, BB £590, £585, £575, £515, £495, £490, £485, £480, £445, £280; L’Derry farmer, Fri £570, £485; Aghadowey farmer, BB £525; Portglenone farmer, AA £495, £435; Bendooragh farmer, Her £440, AA £360, BB £320; Upperlands farmer, Her £420, AA £300, £270; Drumahoe farmer, Her £390, BB £340, AA £325, Her £300; Ballymoney farmer, BB ££85, £330; Garvagh farmer, AA £385; Knockloughrim farmer, AA £345, Lim £245, £240; L’Derry farmer, AA £330, £200; Donemana farmer, BB £320; Ballymena farmer, Sim £300;Ballymoney farmer, CH £290; Ballywalter farmer, Fri £265; Cookstown farmer, BGA £265, £200; Dervock farmer, AA £250; Donemana farmer, SHB £250; Randalstown farmer, BB £250; Greysteel farmer, AA £240; Dervock farmer, Sim £230; Kilrea farmer, BB £225; Toomebridge farmer, AA £210; Ballymoney farmer, BB £200.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Friesian Calves

Super Trade! More required to satisfy demand. Good young calves to £555. Good demand for thick types. Young Friesian calves needed.

Weanlings/Suck Calves (100)

A great entry of weanlings met an outstanding trade for all types on offer, both for Continental Beef bred types, Fr x types and Friesian & Holstein Lumps. Weanlings to top of £1120 and 381 ppk.

Advertisement

Advertisement

More required to satisfy demand. Customers for cattle up to 18 mths

Kilrea Mart Fat Lamb & Ewe Report

A super entry of 800 on Tuesday, 11th April met a steady trade this week with quality lambs in good demand!!! Lambs to £5.85 per Kg and to top of £140.00. Fat Ewes to £174.00. Breeding Ewes to £218.

Lambs

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ballymoney farmer, 20k £117 (585); Aghadowey farmer, 22.5k £130 (578); Rasharkin farmer, 23k £130 (565); Ballymoney farmer, 19.5k £110 (564), 19k £100 (526); Crumlin farmer, 21.5k £118 (549), 24k £125 (521); Kilrea farmer, 20.5k £111 (542), 25k £129 (516); Bellaghy farmer, 24k £129 (538), 23k £121 (526), 25k £129 (516); Ballymoney farmer, 22k £118 (536); Toome farmer, 21k £112 (533); Portglenone farmer, 21k £111 (529); Kilrea farmer, 25k £132 (528); Coleraine farmer, 20.5k £108 (527); Antrim farmer, 20k £105 (525); Stranocum farmer, 21k £110 (524); Aghadowey farmer, 23k £120 (522); Kilrea farmer, 24.5k £128 (522); Portglenone farmer, 23k £120 (522); Kilrea farmer, 20.5k £106.50 (520); Limavady farmer, 24k £124 (517); Moneymore farmer, 19k £98 (516).

Fat Ewes on offer met a super trade for all types on offer including grazing types. Good Entry of Ewes to £174. More ewes needed.

A good entry of dairy on Tuesday 11th April to a top price of £2120 for a Calved Heifer.

Aghadowey farmer, Calved Heifer to £2120. Banbridge farmer, Batch of Springing Heifers to £1620.

Advertisement

Advertisement

More stock required weekly.

Friesian and AA steers a flying trade with more required for strong demand.

Kilrea Mart Fat Cow, Suckler & Store Cattle Report

A super entry of 330 on Wednesday, 12th April at Kilrea, met an outstanding trade with all types of stock in demand!!! Steers to £1780, Heifers to £1920. Fat Cows £1740 & Bulls to £2500.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Fat Cows: (80) on offer. Flying trade: Antrim farmer, 610k Fri £1470 (241), 620k £1430 (231); Randalstown farmer, 520k Sim £1240 (239); Dungiven farmer, 730k Lim £1740 (238); Castledawson farmer, 600k BB £1420 (237), 590k Her £1320 (224); Macosquin farmer, 700k FKV £1600 (229), 800k Fri £1690 (211); Ballymoney farmer, 440k Sim £980 (223), 360k AA £690 (192); 470k £850 (181); Glarryford farmer, 520k Fri £1160 (223); Tobermore farmer, 600k Hol £1340 (223); Garvagh farmer, 630k AA £1390 (221), 480k Her £930 (194); Rasharkin farmer, 680k Lim £1500 (221); Desertmartin farmer, 630k Fri £1360 (216), 810k £1540 (190); Rasharkin farmer, 780k Fri £1640 (210), 750k £1520 (203); Lisburn farmer, 460k Lim £960 (209); Limavady farmer, 850k SHB £1710 (201); Dungiven farmer, 630k FKV £1250 (198); Randalstown farmer, 720k MB £1430 (199), 770k Fri £1460 (190); Armoy farmer, 560k Lim £1070 (191); Coagh farmer, 390k Fri £730 (187).

Suckler

Cookstown farmer, Her Bull to £2500; Limavady farmer, Sim Bull to £2030; Greysteel farmer, BB Heifer with AA Bull calf to £2130; Swatragh farmer, ST Heifer with Lim Bull calf at foot to £1860.

All types of Suckler stock required.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Heifers: Dungiven farmer, 520k Lim £1660 (319), 370k Lim £970 (262), 520k £1270 (244); Garvagh farmer, 570k Lim £1780 (312), 560k £1690 (302), 580k £1740 (300), 560k £1640 (293), 610k £1780 (292), 630k £1840 (292), 670k £1920 (287); Limavady farmer, 510k CH £1590 (312), 350k £1080 (309), 370k £1110 (300), 470k £1280 (272), 380k £1000 (263), 470k £1180 (251), 500k £1240 (248), 590k Sim £1440 (244); Rasharkin farmer, 250k CH £770 (308), 360k £900 (250), 260k £620 (239); Ballycastle farmer, 410k Lim £1200 (293), 390k CH £1100 (282), 470k £1300 (277), 420k £1140 (271), 420k £1090 (260); Ballycastle farmer, 480k Lim £1380 (288), 540k £1540 (285), 520k £1480 (285), 580k £1640 (283), 520k £1460 (281); Lisburn farmer, 490k Lim £1360 (278), 480k £1280 (267), 400k £1060 (265); Glarryford farmer, 380k Sim £1030 (271), 410k £1040 (254); Toomebridge farmer, 370k CH £990 (268), 540k AA £1400 (259), 310k CH £800 (258), 470k Lim £1200 (255), 380k CH £910 (240), 360k £850 (236); Bushmills farmer, 460k CH £1220 (265), 530k AU £1300 (245), 480k FKV £1160 (242); Ahoghill farmer, 500k ST £1300 (260), 530k £1340 (253), 480k £1210 (252); Ballymoney farmer, 490k Par £1270 (259), 510k Her £1290 (253), 480k CH £1160 (242), 440k BB £1060 (241), 490k Lim £1130 (231); Upperlands farmer, 510k BB £1310 (257), 460k £1100 (239); Bellaghy farmer, 460k AA £1160 (252), 410k £1020 (249); Rasharkin farmer, 480k Lim £1210 (252), 510k £1230 (241); Limavady farmer, 370k Sim £930 (251), 470k £1160 (247), 360k CH £870 (242), 370k AA £890 (241), 400k £960 (240); Macosquin farmer, 510k AA £1280 (251), 500k Lim £1250 (250), 550k AA £1350 (246), 520k £1280 (242), 560k £1350 (241), 580k £1400 (241), 540k £1290 (239), 520k £1240 (239), 480k £1130 (235); Portglenone farmer, 490k Lim £1230 (251), 380k £940 (247), 510k £1240 (243), 480k £1160 (242), 520k £1240 (239); Greysteel farmer, 630k AA £1560 (248); Cloughmills farmer, 430k Her £1020 (237); Garvagh farmer, 490k Sim £1160 (237); Castlerock farmer, 450k AA £1060 (236); Macosquin farmer, 430k AA £1000 (233).

Steers

Randalstown farmer, 350k Sim £1180 (337), 360k £1070 (297), 350k £1000 (286), 380k £970 (255); Kilrea farmer, 450k Lim £1500 (333), 440k £1220 (277), 550k £1440 (262); Coleraine farmer, 500k CH £1630 (326), 450k Lim £1450 (322), 480k £1520 (317), 470k £1470 (313), 570k £1780 (312), 500k £1540 (308), 520k CH £1590 (306), 540k £1640 (304); Maghera farmer, 370k Lim £1160 (314), 470k £1440 (306), 350k £1060 (303), 460k £1340 (291), 490k £1380 (282), 450k £1260 (280), 420k £1170 (279), 430k AA £1200 (279), 440k £1200 (273), 450k Lim £1230 (273), 540k £1470 (272), 460k AA £1200 (261), 370k Lim £960 (260); Ballycastle farmer, 420k CH £1260 (300), 460k £1370 (298), 470k £1370 (292), 420k Lim £1180 (281), 500k CH £1280 (256); Portglenone farmer, 540k Lim £1570 (291), 560k CH £1590 (284), 570k Lim £1400 (246), 570k CH £1390 (244); Rasharkin farmer, 560k Lim £1630 (291), 570k £1640 (288), 550k £1570 (286); Lisburn farmer, 540k Lim £1540 (285), 500k £1340 (268), 460k £1220 (265); Cloughmills farmer, 490k Lim £1380 (282); Macosquin farmer, 390k Lim £1090 (280); Randalstown farmer, 350k CH £970 (277), 400k £1050 (263); Limavady farmer, 380k Sim £1050 (276); Ballymoney farmer, 470k Lim £930 (275), 440k BB £1180 (268), 340k Lim £900 (265), 360k £930 (258), 440k £1130 (257), 370k £930 (251), 370k £910 (246); Portglenone farmer, 480k AA £1320 (275), 550k £1480 (269), 450k £1200 (267), 510k £1330 (261), 530k MB £1350 (255), 600k £1530 (255), 610k Her £1550 (254), 510k MB £1290 (253); Portglenone farmer, 500k Sal £1370 (274), 460k £1240 (270), 560k £1500 (268), 640k Lim £1580 (247); Kilrea farmer, 500k AA £1320 (264); Macosquin farmer, 360k Her £950 (264), 370k £930 (251); Garvagh farmer, 480k BB £1260 (263); Stranocum farmer, 290k CH £760 (262), 220k Lim £540 (246)), 380k SH £930 (245), 380k AA £930 (245), 380k Lim £930 (245); Magherafelt farmer, 580k AA £1470 (253); Kilrea farmer, 630k AA £1590 (252).