Dropped Calves

Bull Calves: Castlerock farmer, CH £755, £675, Lim £645, £585, £570; Ballymena farmer, Lim £745, AA £695, £655, Par £645, AA £605; Ballymoney farmer, BB £680; Rasharkin farmer, Her £655, AA £395; Castlerock farmer, CH £650; Swatragh farmer, BB £635; Maghera farmer, Lim £595, BB £490, FKV £390, Her £390; Garvagh farmer, BB £530, £305; Maghera farmer, BB £460, Sim £420; Magherafelt farmer, Lim £455; Ballywalter farmer, Hol £440; Kilrea farmer, AA £440, £375, £330; Antrim farmer, BB £435, £315, AA £215; Randalstown farmer, AA £410, £370; Limavady farmer, BB £400, AA £355, £245; Portstewart farmer, BB £395, AA £360, £295, Hol £230, AA £220; L’Derry farmer, AA £390, £380, £280; Ballymoney farmer, BB £380, AA £250, BB £245; Dervock farmer, BB £380, £305, £290, Her £260; Portglenone farmer, AA £370, £345, FKV £275; Coleraine farmer, AA £355, £270; Macosquin farmer, AA £340, Her £285; Upperlands farmer, Ayr £3340; Garvagh farmer, Hol £320; Kilrea farmer, BB £305; Maghera farmer, AA £305; Aghadowey farmer, BB £300, £240; Moneymore farmer, FKV £300, £295, £200; Randalstown farmer, AA £290, £275; Rasharkin farmer, BB £290, £240, £220; Ballymoney farmer, Hol £275; Newtownards farmer, AA £265, £240, £220; Coleraine farmer, AA £240; Ballymoney farmer, Lim £235; Dungiven farmer, AA £220; Dunloy farmer, FKV £220; Limavady farmer, AA £215; Ballymoney farmer, Sal £210; Bushmills farmer, SHB £200;

Heifer Calves: Ballymena farmer, Lim £645, CH £560, £520, SHB £475, AA £430, £390; Greysteel farmer, CH £570; Ballymoney farmer, BB £470, AA £385, £270, BB £265; Toomebridge farmer, CH £470, £395; Magherafelt farmer, Lim £440; Garvagh farmer, BB £435, Lim £340, BB £280; Rasharkin farmer, BB £430, £275, £220; Bellaghy farmer, BB £405, Her £370, AA £350; Ballymoney farmer, Hol £385; Ballymoney farmer, BB £360, £280, £265; Coleraine farmer, AA £355, £280; Kilrea farmer, Her £350, AA £310; Dungiven farmer, BB £340, £270, £230; Kilrea farmer, AA £340, BB £335, £300, AA £210; Ballymena farmer, Sim £335; Limavady farmer, BB £330, £240; Ballymoney farmer, BB £330, £245, Lim £200; Newtownards farmer, CH £330, AA £240, £220; Swatragh farmer, AA £320; L’Derry farmer, AA £280; Macosquin farmer, Her £275, AA £270; Portstewart farmer, BB £270, AA £220; Randalstown farmer, AA £265; Randalstown farmer, AA £255; Dervock farmer, BB £250; Maghera farmer, AA £250; Aghadowey farmer, BB £200; Aghadowey farmer, AA £200;

Kilrea mart

Friesian Calves

Super trade! More required to satisfy demand. Good young calves to £440. Good demand for thick types! Young Friesian calves needed!

Weanlings/Suck Calves (80)

A great entry of weanlings met an outstanding trade for all types on offer, both for Continental Beef bred types, Fr x types and Friesian & Holstein Lumps. Weanlings to top of £1370 and 334 ppk.

More required to satisfy demand! Customers for cattle up to 18 mths

A super entry of 800 on Monday 31 st July met a steady trade this week with quality lambs in good demand!!! Lambs to £5.00 per Kg and to top of £120.00.

Fat Ewes to £180.00.

Lambs: Coleraine farmer, 21k £105 (500); Limavady farmer, 23k £114 £496); Ballymoney farmer, 21.5k £106 (493); Finvoy farmer, 20k £98.50 (493); Garvagh farmer, 21.5k

£105.50 (491); Randalstown farmer, 21k £102 (486), 22.5k £107 (476); Cloughmills farmer, 20k £97 (485); Garvagh farmer, 21.5k £104 (484); Macosquin farmer, 22k £106 (482); Bendooragh farmer, 21.5k £103.50 (481); Aghadowey farmer, 23k £110 (478); Ballymena farmer, 23k £110 (478); Aghadowey farmer, 23.5k £112 (477); Macosquin farmer, 21.5k £102.50 (477); Rasharkin farmer, 22k £105 (477); Ballyclare farmer, 22.5k £107 (476); Macosquin farmer, 22.5k £107 (476); Cookstown farmer, 21k £100 (476);Portglenone farmer, 22.5k £107 (476).

Fat Ewes on offer met a super trade for all types on offer including grazing types. Good entry of ewes to £180. More ewes needed.

A great entry of 40 dairy on Tuesday 1st August to a top price of £2280 for a calved cow. Lots of buyers in attendance looking all types of dairy stock.

Ballyclare farmer, Calved Cow to £2280; Limavady farmer, 3 rd Calver to £1700; Coleraine farmer, Springing Heifers to £1580, £1500; Stranocum farmer, Batch of 12/16 months Heifers to £1080;

More stock required weekly.

A super entry of 350 on Wednesday 2nd August at Kilrea, met an outstanding trade with all types of stock in demand. Steers to £1550, Heifers to £1570, Fat Cows & Bulls to £1860;

Fat Cows: (145) on offer – flying trade: Ballycastle farmer, 690k Lim £1590 (230); Dungiven farmer, 830k DAQ £1860 (224), 790k £1670 (211), 670k Lim £1360 (203); Antrim farmer, 490k Fri £1090 (222); Ballymoney farmer, 600k Sim £1330 (222); Garvagh farmer, 570k AA £1260 (221), 410k £810 (198); Ahoghill farmer, 470k AA £1000 (213); Rasharkin farmer, 760k BB £1620 (213); Swatragh farmer, 750k Hol £1580 (211), 400k AA £790 (198), 440k £860 (196), 610k Hol £1190 (195); Aghadowey farmer, 620k Lim £1300 (210), 600k Lim £1190 (198); Portglenone farmer, 500k AA £1050 (210); Rasharkin farmer, 470k Sim £980 (209), 450k £930 (207), 450k SHB £920 (204), 470k Sim £960 (204), 400k £800 (200), 420k £830 (198); Ballymoney farmer, 540k Sim £1120 (207); Antrim farmer, 520k Fri £1070 (206); Broughshane farmer, 650k Hol £1340 (206); Castledawson farmer, 430k BB £880 (205); Ballymoney farmer, 540k Hol £1100 (204); Ballymoney farmer, 410k Hol £820 (200), 400k BB £800 (200); Bellaghy farmer, 640k AA £1270 (198); Maghera farmer, 460k Hol £900 (196).

Suckler

All types of suckler stock required.

Heifers: Randalstown farmer, 270k CH £760 (282), 330k £910 (276), 240k £660 (275), 300k £820 (273), 260k £690 (265), 270k Lim £690 (256), 310k SH £790 (255), 310k CH £780 (252), 330k £810 (246), 300k AA £730 (243), 270k CH £650 (241), 260k £610 (235), 320k £740 (231), 270k SH £620 (230), 260k CH £580 (223), 270k £590 (219); Kilrea farmer, 290k CH £800 (276), 250k £600 (240); Maghera farmer, 570k CH £1570 (275), 570k £1500 (263), 540k £1400 (259), 580k £1500 (259); Bushmills farmer, 530k CH £1440 (272), 570k £1450 (254), 510k Lim £1250 (245); Aghadowey farmer, 290k Lim £770 (266); Maghera farmer, 530k Lim £1400 (264), 570k £1320 (232); Maghera farmer, 430k AA £1060 (247); Portglenone farmer, 470k Lim £1160 (247), 430k £990 (230); Bushmills farmer, 510k CH £1230 (241), 530k £1260 (238), 500k DAQ £1130 (226), 490k AA £1040 (212); Portglenone farmer, 510k AA £1230 (241), 510k BB £1180 (231), 540k AA £1230 (228), 470k BB £1060 (226), 520k AA £1170 (225), 480k £1070 (223), 500k Lim £1070 (214), 530k AA £1130 (213); Aghadowey farmer, 470k BB £1130 (240), 490k £1150 (235), 450k £990 (220), 450k £970 (216), 460k £970 (211); Maghera farmer, 450k Lim £1050 (233), 420k £960 (229), 490k £1100 (225); Macosquin farmer, 510k AA £1160 (228), 490k £1110 (227), 460k £1010 (220), 500k BB £1070 (214); Randalstown farmer, 460k CH £1020 (222), 380k BB £800 (211); Coleraine farmer, 340k Lim £750 (221), 280k £610 (218); Dunloy farmer, 470k Lim £1030 (219); Swatragh farmer, 420k BB £920 (219), 500k £1080 (216), 480k £1010 (210); Coleraine farmer, 280k Lim £610 (218); Portglenone farmer, 390k AA £840 (215); Claudy farmer, 650k AA £1360 (209).

Steers: Randalstown farmer, 380k CH £1150 (303), 380k £1090 (287); Garvagh farmer, 340k Lim £890 (262); Aghadowey farmer, 440k BB £1140 (259), 440k £1110 (252), 420k £950 (226), 450k £960 (213); Portglenone farmer, 340k Her £880 (259), 500k £1260 (252), 390k £850 (218), 440k £940 (214); Randalstown farmer, 320k Lim £820 (256); Bellaghy farmer, 550k ST £1380 (251), 520k AA £1280 (246), 560k £1340 (239); Maghera farmer, 380k Lim £910 (240), 470k £1080 (230), 370k BB £840 (227); Cloughmills farmer, 540k BGA £1290 (239), 500k £1090 (218), 480k £1020 (213); Cullybackey farmer, 650k ST £1550 (239), 600k £1430 (238), 640k £1460 (228), 550k £1250 (227), 620k £1400 (226), 540k £1170 (217); Moneymore farmer, 450k BB £1060 (236), 370k FKV £800 (216); Kilrea farmer, 340k CH £800 (235); Macosquin farmer, 480k AA £1090 (227), 510k Lim £1150 (226);