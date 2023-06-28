Over 1250 grass fed top notch gimmers lined up for Jalex Sale
A warm welcome is extended to all to attend on Saturday, 29th July which will take place on-farm at Gloverstown Road, Randalstown.
This year's catalogue is bursting at the seams with quality flock replacements with over 1250 head to go under the hammer.
Owner James Alexander said: "We have confidence in the females that will feature in the Jalex Gimmer sale, and consider the home bred stock in particular to be the best we have ever offered. They are sharp looking alert sheep, with great skins and will be an asset to any commercial sheep enterprise, or ideally suited for recipient work. All of our stock is naturally grass fed with no concentrates used at all. Buyers will be able to select from 400 Suffolk x Cheviot Mules, 200 Suffolk x Cheviots, 60 Suffolk x Scotch Half breds, 30 Suffolk x Scotch Mules, 10 Suff Tex, 400 Cheviot Mules, 60 Scotch Half breds, 80 Texel x and 15 Texel."
The Alexander team take a real pride in their sheep enterprise with the emphasis on producing ‘sheep bred to be breeders'. With a real commercial focus right across the board, James is well aware of what is desirable for today's sheep farmer whether it be lowland or working on a hill environment. All will be dipped/dosed as well as ENZO and Toxo vaccinated before the sale.
James Little from H&H auctioneers will be in the rostrum on sale day, and is very much looking forward to another sales alliance with the Jalex team.
"This is the second in a series of on-farm sales scheduled for the 2023 season at the Alexander holding. Quality is always guaranteed on this progressive farm unit, with the after sales performance surpassing all expectations each year for buyers," he said.
The sale will be on marteye in addition to live ringside bidding. Everyone is welcome on the day. For pre sale enquiries contact James Alexander 07816775501 or James Little 07872840685.
Keep an eye on www.jalexlivestock.com and marteye for full catalogue and running order in due course.