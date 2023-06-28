A warm welcome is extended to all to attend on Saturday, 29th July which will take place on-farm at Gloverstown Road, Randalstown.

This year's catalogue is bursting at the seams with quality flock replacements with over 1250 head to go under the hammer.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Owner James Alexander said: "We have confidence in the females that will feature in the Jalex Gimmer sale, and consider the home bred stock in particular to be the best we have ever offered. They are sharp looking alert sheep, with great skins and will be an asset to any commercial sheep enterprise, or ideally suited for recipient work. All of our stock is naturally grass fed with no concentrates used at all. Buyers will be able to select from 400 Suffolk x Cheviot Mules, 200 Suffolk x Cheviots, 60 Suffolk x Scotch Half breds, 30 Suffolk x Scotch Mules, 10 Suff Tex, 400 Cheviot Mules, 60 Scotch Half breds, 80 Texel x and 15 Texel."

James Alexander has announced details for his on-farm breeding sheep sale which is now firmly established as a firm favourite with commercial sheep producers. H&H will conduct the auction which takes place at Gloverstown Road, Randalstown on Saturday 29th July. Picture: Alfie Shaw

The Alexander team take a real pride in their sheep enterprise with the emphasis on producing ‘sheep bred to be breeders'. With a real commercial focus right across the board, James is well aware of what is desirable for today's sheep farmer whether it be lowland or working on a hill environment. All will be dipped/dosed as well as ENZO and Toxo vaccinated before the sale.

James Little from H&H auctioneers will be in the rostrum on sale day, and is very much looking forward to another sales alliance with the Jalex team.

"This is the second in a series of on-farm sales scheduled for the 2023 season at the Alexander holding. Quality is always guaranteed on this progressive farm unit, with the after sales performance surpassing all expectations each year for buyers," he said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The sale will be on marteye in addition to live ringside bidding. Everyone is welcome on the day. For pre sale enquiries contact James Alexander 07816775501 or James Little 07872840685.

A massive 1250 breeding females are set to go under the hammer at the Jalex Gimmer Sale which is set to take place on the Alexander farm, Randalstown on Saturday 29th July. Picture: Alfie Shaw