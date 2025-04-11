Overseas shearers welcome in the UK

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The National Association of Agricultural Contractors (NAAC) is delighted to announce that after months of lobbying, international sheep shearers have a special concession to be able to enter the UK in 2025, meaning that we can again access this vital source of professional and experienced staff to assist UK contractors during the shearing season.

The Minister for Migration and Citizenship agreed to the concession for sheep shearers for a period of one year to cover this shearing season (1 April – 30 June) and a Ministerial Authorisation came into force on 10 April 2025.

Since 2011, the NAAC has worked closely with the Home Office to successfully manage a special concession for highly skilled, overseas shearers to come to the UK to assist in shearing the UK flock.

The scheme has meant that the UK has been able to welcome non-visa nationals from overseas (particularly New Zealand and Australia) to come for a short, limited period to ensure that sheep are shorn on time, thus protecting their welfare.

Commenting Jill Hewitt, NAAC Chief Executive said: “Sheep shearing is a skilled and physical profession and, whilst we have an excellent resource of UK shearers, NAAC contractors still rely on an input of overseas shearers to carry out an estimated 20% of UK shearing.

"This vital scheme is well-managed to ensure that professional overseas shearers can enter the UK, for a limited period, to help get the 15million sheep shorn to high standards of animal welfare.”

Adult sheep should be shorn at least once every year to help reduce the risk of external parasites and to avoid heat stress. In the main, shearing is carried out to improve animal welfare rather than for the value of the wool. Industry guidance is available.