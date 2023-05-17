Paddy Powers his way to Blonde Supreme Championship at Balmoral Show 2023

Standing in Reserve was Hillhead Olivia and her calf at foot Hillhead TNT, from Rodgers Livestock, Ballynahinch, Co Down.

Supreme Champion: McElroy I & R & Son. Reserve Champion: Rodgers Livestock

Junior Champion: Rodgers Livestock, Hillhead Trecale

Eamon McGarry with niece Caiheigh along with his second placed senior cow, Budore Jessie.

Reserve Junior Champion: McElroy I & R & Son, Ivaniskey Trojan

Senior Cow, born on or before 31st December 2019, in calf or in milk: 1st Rodgers Livestock, Hillhead Olivia, 2nd Eamon McGarry, Budore Jessie

Senior Heifer, born on or after 1st January 2021, and on or before 30th June 2021: 1st Dominic Dorman, Coole Pearl, 2nd Gerard McClelland, Moneyscalp Shauna, 3rd David Gibson, Ballygowan Sassy, 4th Dean Farrell, Rosebank Seren. Intermediate Heifer, born on or after 1st July 2021, and on or before 31st December 2021: 1st Conor Jackson, Jackos Shakira, 2nd Conor Jackson, Jackos Secret. Junior Heifer, born on or after 1st January 2022: 1st Rodgers Livestock, Hillhead Trecale, 2nd David Gibson, Ballygowan Tilly, 3rd Gerard McClelland, Moneyscalp Tinkerbell, 4th Dean Farrell, Glenville Trixie

Senior Bull, born on or before 31st December 2021: 1st McElroy I & R & Son, Nigransha Paddy Power, 2nd Gerard McClelland, Bridge Obama

Blonde Champion Paddy Power with Ivan McElroy in the grand parade.

Junior Bull, born on or after 1st January 2022: 1st McElroy I & R & Son, Ivanisky Trojan, 2nd Dean Farrell, Glenville Toby, 3rd Rodgers Livestock, Hillhead TNT

Pair of animals: 1st Conor Jackson, 2nd Gerard McClelland

Junior Blonde Champion Hillhead Treacle and Geoff Rodgers exhibiting in the Interbreed Junior Championship

Reserve Champion, Hillhead Olivia with Martin Rodgers, Callum Nelson and Judge Robert Coney.

Intermediate Heifer class and pairs winner Jackos Shakira with owner Conor Jackson.

