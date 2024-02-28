Paisley welcomes 'significant win' for NI organic egg producers
The DUP MP said: “The derogation ensures that local eggs produced with 5% non-organic protein feed can continue to be classified and sold as organic.
"Were the derogation not in place then it would see local producers at a cost disadvantage. I have been working on this issue since last year and the progress has been as a result of significant work, particularly on the part of the Ulster Farmers’ Union who have been focused on it since the problem was first highlighted.
"Northern Ireland is a significant player in terms of our UK food security, and that includes egg production. Around 80% of all eggs laid in Northern Ireland go on to be sold in Great Britain, so a barrier to those sales would not just impact local producers but also lead to higher prices for consumers nationally.
"This is a significant win for our local egg producers,” Mr Paisley added.