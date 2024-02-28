Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The DUP MP said: “The derogation ensures that local eggs produced with 5% non-organic protein feed can continue to be classified and sold as organic.

"Were the derogation not in place then it would see local producers at a cost disadvantage. I have been working on this issue since last year and the progress has been as a result of significant work, particularly on the part of the Ulster Farmers’ Union who have been focused on it since the problem was first highlighted.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Northern Ireland is a significant player in terms of our UK food security, and that includes egg production. Around 80% of all eggs laid in Northern Ireland go on to be sold in Great Britain, so a barrier to those sales would not just impact local producers but also lead to higher prices for consumers nationally.