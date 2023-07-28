Lynda and Andy Eadon from Warwickshire travelled 2,000 miles by tractor from John O’Groats to Land’s End to help promote suicide prevention in farming communities.

The couple’s challenge, in memory of their son Len, who died in January 2022 has raised money for three charities including PAPYRUS Prevention of Young Suicide.

The relay stopped off at 30 points along the way, including many livestock markets and agricultural fairs to encourage members of the rural community to speak out if struggling.

Len's Light campaign reaches Land's End, Cornwall on Thurs 20 July 2023

Lynda said: “Markets are a vital meeting point for the rural community, sometimes the only place people come into contact with others.

“At every stop off the support and hospitality was amazing.

“The more the journey went on the more people started listening. We found that people started opening up about their own feelings and we were the ones they could talk to.”

The journey saw the couple receive applause from attendees of the Kenilworth Show and travel to Westminster to meet MP Mark Spencer, Minister of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs.

Len Eadon who t ook his own life

On arrival in Land’s End they were applauded by young farmers, services and charities and posed under an archway of farming machinery displaying the banner ‘Do it for Len – Stay safe and talk’.

Carly Titmus, Community Development Officer for PAPYRUS Prevention of Young Suicide said: “The tractor relay was an incredible feat by two incredible people.

“They have raised awareness the length of Britain and have helped pull together those from our farming communities and the support networks around them.

“The messages that Andy and Lynda have spread about suicide prevention and promoting positive mental health will continue after a well-deserved rest.”

