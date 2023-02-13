This week, the Farm Safety Foundation will be focusing on the issue through their sixth annual campaign which brings together over 300 farming organisations and charities across the UK. The campaign will continue to break down the stigma attached to poor mental health in the farming sector and recognise the current pressures on farmers and how it impacts on their mental health and their ability to farm safely.

Recognising the signs and symptoms of someone struggling with their mental health and at crisis point can be difficult, especially when they are the person that everyone else depends on for support, as Andy and Lynda Eadon of Warwickshire unfortunately know.

Andy and Lynda have agreed to share their heartbreaking story and explain why losing their only child to suicide is an experience no parent should go through – how they are using their voices to call on young people in the industry to reach out and support each other and how they are slowly learning to exist again as a family on a busy working farm.

Lynda and Andy Eadon are supporting the Farm Safety Foundations Mind Your Head campaign

At 22 years old, Leonard (Len) Eadon was a popular young farmer, completing his studies at Harper Adams University with his whole life ahead of him however, in January of 2022, Len took his own life. One year on from these tragic events, his parents Andy and Lynda have been campaigning to make, what is essentially a very difficult subject, more open to discussion and one that young farmers, in particular, recognise and are prepared to talk about.

The couple have been working with Stephanie Berkeley and the team at the Farm Safety Foundation for the past year to raise awareness among the next generation of farmers of recognising the signs and symptoms of someone struggling and gain the confidence to start what could be a difficult conversation. They are calling for more support for those making their journey into the industry and have created the Five-a-Day Challenge in Len’s memory.

Lynda says: “When Leonard died, it became a very strong feeling that we had to do something to bring people in the farming community together to talk. This is why Andy devised Five-a-Day Challenge - five very simple things you can do every day to look after your mental health. Over 18,000 of these bright red challenge cards have been printed and distributed to markets, local young farmers clubs and through the NFU Student Farmer magazine. We also commissioned 2,000 copies of the Farm Safety Foundation’s Little Book of Minding Your Head to be printed and distributed to YFCs to support the new mental health curve module that they have developed.”

Lynda continues: “Our hope is that, because Leonard was so well known and it shocked so many people, we want people to keep talking about it and keep remembering him and realise that they need to be aware of what they’re feeling and reach out if they need it. There is no shame. There is no stigma. But there is support.”

Stephanie Berkeley, Manager of the Farm Safety Foundation said: “Our research shows that levels of mental health in farming are deteriorating and it is being propelled by – in addition to many other things – the current political climate, stress caused by Covid and its aftermath, spiralling costs and continuing barriers to adequate care for many people living and working in the rural community. Farmers also recognise that there are barriers to ‘opening up’ about their mental health however, having ‘no one to talk to’ was not seen as a significant barrier. This is because we have fantastic farming charities and rural support groups operating in the UK.

“However, calls to rural support helplines have increased or become more complex over the past three years. For example: In Wales, Tir Dewi have noted 5-8 times the volume of calls to their helpline and The DPJ Foundation have made 47% more counselling referrals. In Northern Ireland, Rural Support have reported a 40% increase in calls to the support line; and, while call volumes to the Royal Agricultural Benevolent Institution and RSABI in Scotland have been consistent, the referrals and interactions have become more complex and require more of a multi-agency approach.

“Urgent action is needed to support the ongoing mental health of our farmers. We need to take the pressure off these rural support groups and charities who are increasingly relied upon to provide support for those in crisis situations.”