Ulster Wool’s aim is to maximise returns for farmer members and is at an exciting point in its evolution building awareness of the sustainability and value of wool, and a real focus on operational efficiency to minimise costs and maximise returns.

With increasing awareness of sustainability, plastic use, and traceability, this provides opportunity for further value growth for Ulster Wool members, as they look to find new and high value markets for wool.

To help them maximise the opportunities ahead, they need farmer representatives on their board who can provide leadership and insight, ensuring the organisation continues to work to deliver long-term value for members.

Ulster Wool is a farmer co-operative in Northern Ireland with 3,500 registered sheep farmers. They collect and grade wool from all farmers regardless of type, location, and quantity. They then market the wool collectively in a managed way throughout the year to maximise value. Alongside this Ulster Wool work continuously to drive demand from consumers, manufacturers and retailers through its licensing scheme and promotional campaigns.

Brendan Kelly

The board is responsible for the success of Ulster Wool, provides strategic direction to the executive team that manages the business and reviews business performance, major business initiatives and investment.

Elected Board members serve for three-year terms. The term of office will commence 1st April 2024.

Ulster Wool are keen to promote diversity on its Board, and welcome applicants from all different backgrounds, including those with off-farm experience.

Current Board member Brendan Kelly has offered himself for re-election.

Details of the role:

Non-executive board members are expected to work approximately 30 days a year, attending board meetings and other relevant committee meetings over a period of two to three days each month. Please note, the Ulster Wool board member will also represent Ulster Wool and Northern Ireland farmer members on the British Wool board (Meetings are normally held at British Wool’s Bradford head office), as well as the Ulster Wool Board Meetings (Meetings are normally held at the Ulster Wool depot in Muckamore).

Current annual remuneration is £9,218 pa. Reasonable business expenses will also be paid.

Successful candidates will receive a full induction and be offered relevant training to assist them in carrying out their duties.

For more details on this exciting role, visit https://www.britishwool.org.uk/board-members

If you have any questions please contact Board Secretary, Andy Whelan by email: [email protected]

Nomination process

Civica Election Services (CES) are administering the nomination process for the Board Member Elections in 2024 on behalf of Ulster Wool.

To submit your nomination online, please complete the form via the 'Start' button on the website: www.cesvotes.com/uwnomsform Nominations will open on Friday 8th December 2023 at 9am.