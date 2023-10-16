The Lighthouse Bistro, Whitehead has extended its commitment to local suppliers, adding to its Taste of Ulster accolade since 2018, a menu of Arancini of Jubilee Farm Bacon, Provencal Sauce & Parmesan and a Jubilee Farmhouse Pork Terrine.

Pasture to Plate Jubilee Farm Pork

Jubilee Farm is founded on farming and conservation in partnership under a Creation Care ethos where all aspects of the farm have an opportunity to flourish. Working to agroecological principles, chemical free, no dig and growing to the NI season it is a leading example of sustainable food production.

Pork on the plate at The Lighthouse Bistro comes from the pasture-raised, organic pigs where high-welfare is a daily task of the farmer and volunteers. Jubilee Farm is owned by 150 people, and it is NI’s first community owned farm, powered by volunteer contribution!

Chef Proprietor Joni Lutzman of The Lighthouse Bistro says: “Working with local, sustainable food producers is key to our menu, it highlights our likeminded ethos, and it delivers on taste because it is fresh, local, and to the season. Pasture-raised pork from Jubilee Farm helps us deliver on our local promise, we have visited the farm and been able to enjoy seeing the pigs in a high-welfare and natural environment, and in turn it supports the community owned farm. Our menu reflects the story of local food with flavours from across the world.”

Joni Lutzman from the Lighthouse Bistro

Portia Woods of Jubilee Farm says: “We are delighted to work with The Lighthouse Bistro in bringing our sustainability collaboration to life. It is important to us that we can give opportunity for people to make food choices and in an easy way. Whether it be about low food mileage, supporting local, chemical-free food, food security or animal welfare, Jubilee Farm ticks all the boxes. It tastes delicious too!”

Just 12 miles apart, Jubilee Farm, at the top of the Glynn Brae in Larne, and The Lighthouse Bistro in Whitehead, they are both just a ‘giant’ step off the Causeway Coastal Route journey that many locals and visitors love to travel.

It’s not the only important route for this collaboration, it’s part of a wider movement in sustainable food. Both plotted in the Mid & East Antrim Borough Council area they are part of the Sustainable Food Network.

Carly Ogilvie, Sustainable Food Co-ordinator of Mid & East Antrim Borough Council says: “We are working as a proactive area, in collaboration to highlight sustainable food. To such we have put in an application to become awarded as a Sustainable Food Place at Bronze Level. It would be a fantastic acknowledgement of the ongoing effort in our Borough to establish a more equitable and sustainable food system. Being able to apply for the award underscores the collaborative work of various stakeholders including businesses, community organisations, dedicated volunteers, public institutions, and local government all with a shared commitment to improve the food choices for our people. I would like to congratulate Jubilee Farm and The Lighthouse Bistro in bringing this significant collaboration of pasture to plate to the table!”