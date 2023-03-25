Paula McIntyre: Whiskey is an Anglicisation of the Gaelic word uisce meaning water

The name is used with the parenthesis to indicate support of Scottish, Canadian, and Japanese whiskies (no e) as well as Irish and American whiskeys (with an e). Here in Northern Ireland we have Bushmills, the world’s oldest licensed distillery so we know a thing or two about creating this iconic drink.

Whiskey is an Anglicisation of the Gaelic word uisce meaning water.

Distilled alcohol was known in Latin as aqua vitae, water of life. It was translated into old Irish as uisce beatha. Tourism Northern Ireland recently introduced a Spirits Trail featuring ten distilleries/visitors experiences across the province, seven of which produce whiskey. When you visit of the venues you can pick up a Spirit Trail passport which you’ll get stamped.

When you’ve filled your passport with all ten distilleries you’ll get a special souvenir. There’s no delay in getting this passport and use it at your leisure! Check out discovernorthernireland.com for details.

Apart from Bushmills the distilling of the water of life is a relatively new endeavour here but one that’s evolving all the time. Aside from the seven distilleries on the Spirit Trail, Glens of Antrim potatoes have recently sidestepped into whiskey production with their Lir variety, with plans for a visitor centre in Cushendall.

Despite these distilleries being relatively new they’re picking up awards globally. Shortcross based in the Rademon Estate near Downpatrick picked up a best new Irish whiskey award in 2021 with a lot of competition from the rest of the island.

While whiskey is a great drink either with some water or sparkling mixer, it also makes an interesting ingredient to dishes, adding notes of spice and heat.

My first recipe is for a raspberry and whiskey cheesecake cream piped into an oat tart case and topped with walnut brittle. It’s a riff on the classic Scottish dessert Cranachan where whiskey is swirled into a oat, cream, honey and raspberry confection.

Whiskey is also ideal in savoury dishes. The classic Bushmills steak being a perfect example. It’s like the French steak au poivre with the flaming brandy being replaced with our local iconic liquor. Here I’ve paired it with some lamb cutlets and smoky barley with beetroot.

The smoky element comes from North Coast Smokehouse smoked dulse and smoked black pepper. Smoked dulse is a lovely seasoning with lamb and the saltiness is a foil for the spicy whiskey and sweet honey in the glaze for the meat.

