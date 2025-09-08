Paul’s Air Ambulance journey highlights: every mission begins with you

Paul from Tyrone, suffered a serious workplace injury when a metal object struck his head. Following initial treatment from NIAS road crew, the Helicopter Emergency Medical

Service (HEMS) crew then anaesthetised Paul at scene, to provide optimal care for the injuries he had sustained. This procedure is only done on approximately 13% of HEMS patients and Paul has had a long road to recovery.

Paul recently visited the airbase to pass his thanks to the medics and said: “I’m beyond grateful to be here today and it’s all thanks to the fast response and incredible care from the air ambulance service. I encourage those who can to become a member of the charity to help ensure they can be there for people in their time of need.”

Dr Darren Monaghan, Clinical lead of HEMS said: “For individuals who are critically injured, like Paul, the benefit of the HEMS cannot be underestimated; it can ensure that patients are given the optimal chance of surviving and recovering from Critical Injury or Illness.

“The helicopter delivers a Critical Care team consisting of a Consultant in Emergency Medicine, Anaesthetics or Intensive Care and an Advanced Paramedic in Critical Care to patients in the most challenging and remote locations. Ensuring our patients receive the urgent treatment they need as quickly as possible is crucial.”

Across NI, HEMS plays a critical role in emergency medical services, responding on average to two individuals who are critically ill or injured. The service is delivered by a unique partnership with the Air Ambulance Northern Ireland Charity and the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.

To keep operational, the charity aspires to raise £3m per annum and during this awareness week, Air Ambulance is calling on people to become a member of the charity via monthly direct debit via their website: www.airambulanceni.org

Kerry Anderson, Head of Fundraising said: “Thanks to the support of the public across Northern Ireland, our helicopter can be airborne in a matter of minutes and reaches the furthest locations in 25 minutes. Anyone could become a patient at any time, and every mission starts with you. Membership costs just £2 a week and members are invited to

attend an annual BBQ and receive monthly communications to stay updated on our activities.

"We hope you can join as a member and help ensure these services continue to be there when it matters most.”

For more information and to become a member of Air Ambulance NI, go to the charity website:

www.airambulanceni.org

A number of local councils are lighting up red in support of the awareness week, namely,

Mid-Ulster District Council at Ranfurly House (Dungannon), Burnavon (Cookstown), Bridewell (Magherafelt), Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council at Lagan Valley Island Centre, Antrim & Newtownabbey Borough Council at Mossley Mill, Antrim Civic Centre and Ballyclare Town Hall and Causeway Coast & Glens Borough Council at the Council Headquarters, Cloonavin.

1 . IMG_3863.jpg The Air Ambulance provides vital help to people in rural areas Photo: freelance Photo Sales

2 . IMG_2953.jpg The Air Ambulance takes to the skies Photo: Damien Mc Anespie Photo Sales