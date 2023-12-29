Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account.

“Our enquiries are ongoing, and we are appealing to anyone who was travelling in the area at the time of the collision, or who has any dash cam or mobile phone footage, to contact us on 101, quoting reference number 247 of 29/12/23.”