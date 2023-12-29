News you can trust since 1963
Register
Subscribe

Pedestrian in his 40s dies after Co Down accident

The Police Service of Northern Ireland can confirm that a man has sadly died following a road traffic collision in the Mayobridge area early this morning, Friday 29th December.
By The Newsroom
Published 29th Dec 2023, 16:04 GMT
stock imagestock image
stock image

Sergeant Green said: "Shortly after 6am, police received a report of a collision at Hilltown Road involving a male pedestrian and a grey coloured Audi A4.

“The pedestrian, a man aged in his 40s, sadly passed away at the scene.

“The road was closed for a period of time but has since re-opened.

“Our enquiries are ongoing, and we are appealing to anyone who was travelling in the area at the time of the collision, or who has any dash cam or mobile phone footage, to contact us on 101, quoting reference number 247 of 29/12/23.”

Related topics:Police Service of Northern Ireland