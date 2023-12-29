Pedestrian in his 40s dies after Co Down accident
The Police Service of Northern Ireland can confirm that a man has sadly died following a road traffic collision in the Mayobridge area early this morning, Friday 29th December.
Sergeant Green said: "Shortly after 6am, police received a report of a collision at Hilltown Road involving a male pedestrian and a grey coloured Audi A4.
“The pedestrian, a man aged in his 40s, sadly passed away at the scene.
“The road was closed for a period of time but has since re-opened.
“Our enquiries are ongoing, and we are appealing to anyone who was travelling in the area at the time of the collision, or who has any dash cam or mobile phone footage, to contact us on 101, quoting reference number 247 of 29/12/23.”