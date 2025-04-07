Pembrokeshire farmers tackling TB through teamwork

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Farmers across Pembrokeshire are proving that even in the most isolating of professions, no one has to face TB alone.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Recognising the profound impact of bovine tuberculosis (bTB) on both their livestock and their personal wellbeing, in May 2024, fifteen farmers from Pembrokeshire formed the first Agrisgôp group to focus on TB.

“When I was asked to set up the group, the consensus was that it may not be wanted, and that farmers cannot practically make any changes that may help when dealing with bovine tuberculosis. That view couldn’t have been further from the truth!” Says Dr Bev Hopkins from the Centre of Excellence for Bovine TB at Aberystwyth University, who facilitated the Agrisgôp group.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Agrisgôp is Farming Connect’s service which brings farmers and growers together to find solutions to challenges, develop business ideas, and help them gain confidence through group action learning.

The Agrisgôp bTB group on their visit to Sêr Cymru Centre of Excellence for Bovine TB at Aberystwyth University.

The Agrisgôp group was set up to add further value to the Pembrokeshire bTB project which is a collaboration between Iechyd Da and the Ser Cymru Centre of Excellence for bovine bTB at Aberystwyth University. It aims to bring research and development together with practical veterinary work and farmer practices at a local level.

In particular, the farmers wanted to come together to form a tight knit and trusting Agrisgôp group to share experiences and learning on how they can take more control of what often seems like an impossible battle against bTB.

“I have thoroughly enjoyed getting the farmers together to discuss bovine bTB. This group of farmers have engaged fully in the discussions sharing ideas, sharing experiences, and listening to each other,” says Dr Hopkins.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over the last 10 months the farmers have looked into practical changes they can implement within their farm boundary such as: biosecurity measures; vaccination; voluntary culling; pasteurised colostrum for calf feeding; cattle movements; and slurry management.

Dealing with bTB can be incredibly stressful however this group shows the importance for it not to become isolating as farmers can support each other through its emotional toll, providing a safe space for open conversations and mutual support.

Michael Williams, who milks 150 cows on a robot milking system at Fagwrfran East, Puncheston was one of 15 farmers in the group.

“It’s given me the confidence to change practices on my farm. I really felt that I am not facing bTB alone, which I believe is key,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As well as influencing farmer behaviours in a positive manner, what happens on farm level can more importantly influence research and policy. The group enjoyed a study trip to Aberystwyth University where they had tours of the laboratories of the Centre of Excellence of Bovine TB and Vethub1 before receiving talks from scientists working on badger population genetics, whole genome sequencing and research undertaken on blood samples from cattle.

Following the trip, Kathy Joules, another farmer from the group, who farms Castell Y Gwcw Farm near Llandeloy commented to Dr Hopkins, “I want to thank you for today, there’s so much being done that I felt more positive than I had for a long time. I was really impressed by how much enthusiasm you all had for the project.”

Following the success of the Pembrokeshire TB project and Agrisgôp group, we now intend to replicate the work in north Wales.

“Following the remarkable success of the Pembrokeshire Agrisgôp group, which demonstrated the power of farmers and vets uniting to tackle bTB, it's clear that replicating this model in North Wales could have the same benefits,” says Dewi Hughes, Head of Animal Health for Mentera.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“By fostering a supportive environment for sharing information and ideas and collaborative problem-solving, we can empower farmers and vets to take control and drive positive change in the fight against bTB. Just as Pembrokeshire proved, collective action and shared experience are vital tools in navigating the complexities of bTB,” he continues.