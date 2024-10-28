Police have confirm the death of 83 year old Brendan Conlan, from the Cookstown area, following a two vehicle road traffic collision in Coagh.

Inspector Cherith Adair from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Collision Investigation Unit said: “Police received a report at around 4:35pm on Sunday 20th October, of a two vehicle road traffic collision on the Tamlaght Road just outside of Coagh.

“A grey coloured Peugeot 208, which was driven by Brendan, was involved in a collision with a red coloured Volkswagen Caddy. The driver of the Volkswagen Caddy, a man aged in his 40’s, was taken to hospital for non-life threatening injuries. Brendan was also taken to hospital for treatment, but has since sadly passed away from his injuries.

“Officers from the Collision Investigation Unit are examining the circumstances of the collision, and would like to hear from witnesses, or anyone who may have captured dash-cam or other footage. It is believed that a transit-style van was at or near the scene of the collision and officers would ask the driver of this vehicle to come forward.

“Please call 101, quoting reference number 1191 20/10/24, or you can also submit information online at http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport."