Blackface sheep breeding is immersed in the history of the Adams family based at Rathkenny outside Ballymena, having first started using the Perth type Scottish Blackface back in 1978.

The family currently run a flock of 200 Perth type ewes managed alongside a flock of 50 Mules, fitting in with 250 Holstein cows and a 40 acre potato enterprise. As the Adams family farm expanded Tom took a step back from the sheep to focus on both the dairy and potatoes enterprises, giving Joe control of the flock, now with the prefix Fernbank.

Tom said: “The first Blackface was purchased in 1978 in the local pub when my father Thoburn made a deal with JB Carson for four in-lamb ewes at £6 each.”

The flock has continued to develop over the years to what it is now, however the breeding cycle has remained within the same timeframe. The ewes run with the tups from October, scanned in January, start lambing in March, weaning in July ready for the female breeding sales in August and the ram sales in October.

Perth Ram Lambs for the URBA Blackface Show & Sale 6th & 7th October in Ballymena Market from Joe & Tom Adams.

Since the flock was founded, the focus has always been on trying to maintain a closed female flock, breeding all replacements and only buying stock tups to enhance the overall genetics.

Replacement ewe lambs are selected from those with excellent mothers demonstrating good mothering and foraging abilities. Also, for their milkiness, and broad muzzle along with strong breed characteristics such as clean colouring on their legs and crowns with tight skins.

Joe selects approximately 50-70 ewe lambs annually for the Sheddings Sale in Ballymena, the repeat custom for these ewe lambs enforces how well they integrate into flocks and obviously do well for the buyers.

Joe said: “Although females are the main focus of the flock, ram lambs are also an important output. The 2023 URBA ram sales were our most successful to date with a pen average of £3,650 per head,

most of these lambs were bred off the £9,500 William and Michael Smyth (Foyleview) ram purchased the previous year.”

Over the years the Perth type Blackface has changed dramatically, moving away from predominantly long wool to a much tighter coat.

Like many breeders the Adams family have also moved along with this breed change, which is now one of the main traits sought after when sourcing a stock tup at sales or privately.

An ideal ram for the flock is based on size, style, strength, fleece quality, correct on legs & feet with good fleshing ability. Although these traits are desirable the choice of male must remain true to the breed characteristics of Perth type Blackface with distinct colouring and broad muzzle which is essential to be a good forager.

Whilst the overall aim of the Fernbank flock is producing high quality breeding stock, they also pride themselves in producing top quality fat lambs.

Joe said: “We currently have a lambing percentage of around 180%. Our goal is to breed lambs with the ability to thrive well from birth and finish off grass at 21kg deadweight by September/October. Most of our fat lambs achieve R grades with U grades becoming more common over the years. It is a combination of good breeding and management with regards to both grazing and health that contributes to achieving these grades without supplementary feeding.”

The Fernbank Flock (Tom & Joe Adams) are once again looking forward to exhibiting 10 ram lambs and 8 shearlings at the URBA show and sale on 6th & 7th October in Ballymena Livestock Mart.