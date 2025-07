Phenomenal demand for store lambs at Markethill

stock image

An entry of 2120 sheep at Markethill on Monday, 28th July 2025 saw a phenomenal demand for store lambs.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 1015 stores sold to 922p/k for 11.6k at £107 for a Kilkeel producer, followed by 910p/k for 14.5k at £132 for a Coalisland farmer. Main demand from 769-908p/k.

Good quality midweight lambs sold to 762p/k for 21.4k at £163 for a Warrenpoint farmer. All good quality midweight lambs sold from 615-660p/k.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Heavy lambs up to £174 per head. Good quality heavy lambs sold to 621p/k for 24k at £149 for a Ballynahinch producer, followed by 616p/k for 25k at £154 for a Coalisland farmer.

The 270 cull ewes sold to a top of £248 with all good quality ewes from £204- £242 with second quality from £160-£198 and the poorest types from £68 - £154 per head.

The first breeding sale saw a complete clearance for breeding ewes selling to £270 per head, with several more pens at £265, £260, £245 and £235.

STORE LAMBS

Kilkeel producer 11.6k £107 922p/k. Coalisland producer 14.5k £132 910p/k. Newry producer 13k £118 908p/k. Annalong producer 9.4k £80 851p/k. Newry producer 13.4k £114 851p/k. Loughgilly producer 12.2k £103 844p/k.

MIDWEIGHT LAMBS

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Warrenpoint producer 21.4k £163 762p/k. Armagh producer 20k £132 660p/k. Castlewellan producer 21.7k £141 650p/k. Ballygowan producer 21.7k £139 641p/k. Tandragee producer 20.3k £129.50 638p/k. Portadown producer 20k £127.50 638p/k.

HEAVY LAMBS

Ballynahinch producer 24k £149 621p/k. Coalisland producer 25k £154 616p/k. 24k £142 592p/k. Middletown producer 29.5k £174 590p/k. 25.5k £150 588p/k. Keady producer 24.4k £142 582p/k. Whitecross producer 24.1k £140 581p/k.