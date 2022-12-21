Philip McBurney Racing – a new centre of horse training excellence

Caherty Stables was born just two years ago, the vision of Philip McBurney, a lifelong racing enthusiast.

“We are based close to the Woodside Road on the outskirts of Ballymena,” confirmed Philip.

Advertisement

“Horse racing has always been a passion for me. But it’s only been over the past couple of years that I have had the opportunity of fulfilling the ambition of setting up a training operation.

Moore Concrete prestressed panels at Philip McBurney Racing

“And thankfully, it has been a case of so far: so good.”

Philip and his team are currently training a mixture of national hunt and point-to-point horses. These horses are brought to Caherty Stables from various owners across the country in order to make the most of the new training facilities along with several horses owned by Philip himself.

Advertisement

Caherty Stables are centred on a McBurney-owned family farm that has received a total transformation into a purpose built, state of the art training facility.

“The old cubicle house has been converted into stables. The first step here was to put a new concrete floor on top of the existing slats.

Advertisement

Moore Concrete slurry channels for the horse walkway at Caherty Stables

“The inside of the shed was then converted into bespoke stables.

Advertisement

"An additional stable block was also built, allowing us to cater for a total of 36 horses at any one time.

“The land adjacent to the stabling area has been converted into a four-furlong gallop along with a range of other key facilities to provide training of the highest standard, one of the main features being the outdoor lunging area provided for each horse.”

Advertisement

Precast Concrete Wall Panels, manufactured and erected by Moore Concrete, were used to in the fit out all of the stables.

Moore Concrete panels at Caherty Stables

Advertisement

He added: “The reason we decided to look at prestressed panels was purely down to efficiency. Panels offered a robust solution that could be quickly installed on site.

“However, due to the sloped ground, we required various specifications of panels to make it work. Full credit to the Moore Concrete team who came on site to measure each stable, this meant they could manufacture the exact lengths needed.

Advertisement

“Once that was done their install team done a brilliant job of putting everything together in a short time period.”

Providing horses with a fresh water walk through is now recognised as a key facility while in training.

Advertisement

Moore Concrete panels at Caherty Stables

In the case of Philip McBurney Racing, that particular task was recently completed in less than three weeks, again with the help of Moore Concrete.

Advertisement

“In this instance, the company’s slurry channels were recognised as the perfect fit, they are manufactured at an ideal width to allow the horses to walk through, are easily installed and cleaned and are more than durable enough to withstand the wear of the horses.

Philip McBurney concluded: “It has been a busy couple of years. But the investment is now starting to pay off.

Advertisement

“The products and service provided by the team at Moore Concrete have been first class, making the conversion of the farm run smoothly.”

Contact Moore Concrete on 028 2565 2566 | [email protected] | www.moore-concrete.com

Advertisement

About Moore Concrete:

Moore Concrete Products Ltd was founded in 1978 by the company’s present owner and managing director, Mr Wilbert Moore.

Advertisement

The first product manufactured in a small shed about five miles from the current head office was cattle slats for the agricultural market.

With growing demand in 1984 the company moved to its current site at the Woodside Road outside Ballymena.

Advertisement

This enabled the company to expand its capabilities into building and civil infrastructure sectors whilst the agricultural market remains a key market for the business 40 years later.

This growth has been achieved through continuous investments in new manufacturing facilities and staff to take Moore Concrete to the forefront of the precast industry in the UK.

Advertisement