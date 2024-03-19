Hendre Wen has a Grade II listed stone-built farmhouse, a range of traditional agricultural buildings and approximately 22 acres of excellent productive farmland which surrounds the farmstead.

Many traditional features have been retained throughout the three-bedroom house, throughout, with potential buyers expected to modernise the internals to create an idyllic home with plenty of character.

Hendre Wen – which is approximately two miles from Llanrwst – has a number of stone outbuildings which are currently being used for general storage. These buildings offer exciting potential for conversion subject to securing the requisite planning permissions. There are also two modern agricultural buildings suitable for fodder housing.

A driveway leads down from the A470 to the heart of the farmstead. The property has a pretty garden to the rear from which there are clear views across the valley with a further vegetable garden and a small paddock.

The farmland is split into good-sized parcels which are all easily accessible from the farmstead, comprising improved grassland which is suitable for silage cropping and livestock grazing year-round.

The boundaries are a mixture of hedgerows and livestock fencing with the holding being fully stockproof. Hendre Wen benefits from mains water to the fields with a number of water troughs.

“Situated within the beautiful Conwy Valley, the farm enjoys stunning views of the surrounding countryside and hills,” says Carter Jonas Partner Hugh O’Donnell.

“The close proximity to the lovely market town of Llanrwst is a bonus, with the popular tourist village of Betwsy Coed being three miles away.”

Llanrwst offers a range of local amenities including a primary and secondary school, with Betwsy Coed hosting a selection of shops, cafes, and pubs to cater for the many tourists that visit annually. The village is also popular with walkers and mountain bikers.

Llandudno Junction offers the closest main line direct train links with London Euston and is well located for accessing the A55 North Wales Expressway and the national motorway network.

For more information contact the Carter Jonas Bangor office on 01248 362536.

1 . Hendre Wen cottage.jpg Hendre Wen has a Grade II listed stone-built farmhouse Photo: freelance Photo Sales