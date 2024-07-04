Nestled in the heart of South Lanarkshire’s beautiful countryside, this substantial property offers a unique opportunity for agricultural investment and rural living.

High Unthank Farm is a compact, ring-fenced agricultural holding that extends over approximately 58.95 Ha (145.65 Acres) of versatile land.

The property features a traditional five-bedroom stone-built farmhouse, surrounded by a well-maintained garden and multiple modern and traditional farm buildings.

Alistair Christie, handling the sale for Galbraith, said: “High Unthank Farm is an outstanding example of a versatile agricultural holding in a sought-after area of South Lanarkshire. Its combination of productive land, substantial farmhouse, and comprehensive range of farm buildings make it an attractive prospect for a variety of buyers. The secluded position, yet close proximity to major towns and cities, adds to its appeal. We are delighted to bring this exceptional property to market.”

The land is predominately classified as Grade 4(1) with a small area of Grade 4(2) as defined by the James Hutton Institute. One the western boundary, there is an area of grade 6(3) peatland. This peatland area is classified as Class 1 Peatland which may restrict some agricultural and forestry activities but present some Natural Capital or environmental opportunities.

The land has been mainly utilised as pasture with an area of rough grazing ground to the west with improved silage paddocks situated adjacent to the farm buildings. The land rises from approximately 225m to 258m above sea level at its highest point. The grass fields are of a good practical size and continuously cut for silage and used for grazing purposes.

High Unthank Farm buildings are situated in a group adjacent to the farmhouse. The farm buildings comprise a hay shed (18.40m x 9.90m), cattle shed (44.80m x 16.40m), silage pit, modern shed (27.90m x 6.43m), cattle court (44.80m x 16.40m), old hay shed (5.00m x 19.50m), store shed (8.90m x 3.80m), and a substantial slurry tower (approximately 240,000 gallon capacity).

Conveniently situated only 22 miles from Glasgow, the farm provides easy access to all major amenities, with the local towns of East Kilbride and Hamilton offering a wide range of facilities and educational institutions. The proximity to the M74, just seven miles away, ensures excellent road links north and south, while Glasgow Airport, 28 miles away, provides regular domestic and international flights.

High Unthank Farm is being offered for sale as a whole at offers over £1,200,000.

High Unthank Farm is being offered for sale as a whole at offers over £1,200,000.

There are multiple modern and traditional farm buildings.

High Unthank Farm buildings are situated in a group adjacent to the farmhouse.