Pig success at Balmoral Show
Last week’s Balmoral Show was another great success, in terms of animals entered and visitors to the show.
Published 19th May 2023, 13:36 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th May 2023, 13:36 BST
Trevor Shields, winner in the Large White class and owner of the Inter-breed Pig Champion commented: “It was great to see such a high standard of pigs here today and the weather has been kind to us. The Pig sector has had a very hard couple of years and we’re hoping we’re about to turn a corner with increased pig prices and a reduction in feeding costs”.
Sponsors MSD Animal Health were represented by Laura Boyd and Aidan Byrne. “We’ve had a great few days at Balmoral, there are some superb pigs here and we’re delighted to continue to support the industry,” added Laura.