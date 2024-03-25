Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The increase will be paid to all grades commencing from the beginning of April, the anniversary date.

The increase will be worth 9.3 percent to production workers at the meat and meat-free processor who currently are paid £11.00 an hour; for team leaders the increase is worth 7.6 percent and 5.6 percent for engineers. All these are significantly above the current twelve-month (RPI) inflation rate. The initial offer from the employer was for only an extra 85 pence an hour an offer which was rejected leading to preparations for a strike ballot before an improved offer was obtained.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Unite have said that Pilgrim Food Masters UK ltd is a highly profitable company. In its latest accounts which are to the end of December 2022, management reported a huge sales increase from £123.7 million to £334.1 million on the year with operating profit rising from £19.8 million to £25.9 million. These reported profits reflect both the profitability of the company and the scale of its recent acquisitions.

stock image

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham welcomed the pay improvement for workers at Pilgrim’s Food Masters: “Pilgrims is a highly profitable and rapidly expanding company whose success is built from the efforts of its employees. Workers have succeeded in obtaining an above-inflation pay improvement and a significant improvement on what was initially offered through their readiness to take strike action. This outcome demonstrates once again the importance of strike-ready workplaces to win real improvements for workers.”