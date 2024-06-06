Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunshine brought the crowds to the packed showgrounds of Ballymoney for the annual two-day agricultural event.

For the second year running Dexter cattle classes were hosted, being kindly judged by Adam Armour, Co Tyrone.

It was a fantastic day for the Lester Family from Armagh, whose long travel was worthwhile, achieving both Breed Champion and Reserve Breed Champion. The Champion, Derryola Pixie, a first calving heifer for the Lester herd and fresh from winning the senior heifer class at Balmoral, was joined alongside her herd companion, Planetree Eurus, winner of the bull class and Reserve Breed Champion.

The exhibitors would like to thank the Ballymoney Show Society for hosting classes and to judge Adam Armour for kindly agreeing to judge.

Winner of the calf class Planetree Bona Dea shown by Shannon Moore and Leah Lester.

Results

Class 152 Cow any age, or with calf at foot. (3 Forward): 1 st Derryola Pixie, Lester Pedigrees; 2 nd Derryola Millie, Lester Pedigrees; 3 rd Derryola Razzle Dazzle, Lester Pedigrees

Class 153- Heifer born on or after 01/01/2022 and before 31/05/2023 (2 Forward): 1 st Derryola Ali, Lester Pedigrees; 2 nd Derryola Marian, Lester Pedigrees

Class 154- Bull born before 01/06/23 (2 Forward): 1 st Planetree Eurus, Lester Pedigrees; 2 nd Derryola Red Rum, John Campbell

Reserve Champion Dexter at Ballymoney Show, Planetree Eurus lead by David Lester.

Class 155- Heifer or bull born on or after 01/06/23 (3 Forward): 1 st Planetree Bona Dea, Lester Pedigrees; 2 nd Lesters Trixie, Lester Pedigrees; 3 rd Lesters Brumble, Lester Pedigrees

Champion- Derryola Pixie, Lester Pedigrees