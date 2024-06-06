Pixie reigns supreme at Ballymoney Show
For the second year running Dexter cattle classes were hosted, being kindly judged by Adam Armour, Co Tyrone.
It was a fantastic day for the Lester Family from Armagh, whose long travel was worthwhile, achieving both Breed Champion and Reserve Breed Champion. The Champion, Derryola Pixie, a first calving heifer for the Lester herd and fresh from winning the senior heifer class at Balmoral, was joined alongside her herd companion, Planetree Eurus, winner of the bull class and Reserve Breed Champion.
The exhibitors would like to thank the Ballymoney Show Society for hosting classes and to judge Adam Armour for kindly agreeing to judge.
Results
Class 152 Cow any age, or with calf at foot. (3 Forward): 1 st Derryola Pixie, Lester Pedigrees; 2 nd Derryola Millie, Lester Pedigrees; 3 rd Derryola Razzle Dazzle, Lester Pedigrees
Class 153- Heifer born on or after 01/01/2022 and before 31/05/2023 (2 Forward): 1 st Derryola Ali, Lester Pedigrees; 2 nd Derryola Marian, Lester Pedigrees
Class 154- Bull born before 01/06/23 (2 Forward): 1 st Planetree Eurus, Lester Pedigrees; 2 nd Derryola Red Rum, John Campbell
Class 155- Heifer or bull born on or after 01/06/23 (3 Forward): 1 st Planetree Bona Dea, Lester Pedigrees; 2 nd Lesters Trixie, Lester Pedigrees; 3 rd Lesters Brumble, Lester Pedigrees
Champion- Derryola Pixie, Lester Pedigrees
Reserve Champion- Planetree Eurus, Lester Pedigrees