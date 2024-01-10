The Department for Infrastructure has today issued a Notice of Opinion to refuse planning permission for the Unshinagh Wind Farm.

The Regionally Significant planning application, which is located within the Antrim Coast and Glens Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB), was for a proposed windfarm comprising 14 (three-bladed) horizontal axis wind turbines.

In reaching the decision, the Permanent Secretary of the Department has given full and careful consideration to all material planning considerations.

Due cognisance was given to the contribution that renewable energy can make to both the economy and tackling climate change; however in this case the significant harm that would be caused to the landscape of the Antrim Coast and Glens Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty and the ecological impacts on protected species within the Antrim Hills Special Protection Area, along with the archaeological, cultural and tourism assets in the locality outweighed the economic and environmental benefits.

The Permanent Secretary made the decision under powers laid out in the Northern Ireland (Executive Formation etc) Act 2022.