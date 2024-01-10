Planning permission refused for proposed Unshinagh Wind Farm
The Regionally Significant planning application, which is located within the Antrim Coast and Glens Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB), was for a proposed windfarm comprising 14 (three-bladed) horizontal axis wind turbines.
In reaching the decision, the Permanent Secretary of the Department has given full and careful consideration to all material planning considerations.
Due cognisance was given to the contribution that renewable energy can make to both the economy and tackling climate change; however in this case the significant harm that would be caused to the landscape of the Antrim Coast and Glens Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty and the ecological impacts on protected species within the Antrim Hills Special Protection Area, along with the archaeological, cultural and tourism assets in the locality outweighed the economic and environmental benefits.
The Permanent Secretary made the decision under powers laid out in the Northern Ireland (Executive Formation etc) Act 2022.
Notice of Opinion to refuse will now issue to the applicant and Mid and East Antrim Council who may seek a Hearing before the Planning Appeals Commission, within 42 days of the date of the Notice of Opinion.