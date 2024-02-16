Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

That is the advice from NI Water as it launches a campaign to highlight the steps developers, small builders and individuals planning to build or extend must follow.

Davy McGrath, Head of Developer Services, NI Water, explained: “Developers, builders and individual households are already seeing the impact of our constrained sewer network with multiple planning applications being recommended for rejection. Therefore, it is vital anyone trying to build contacts us early so we can review their plans to see if there are short term local solutions that can be implemented.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Warnings about our struggling infrastructure were clearly highlighted with the phrase ‘no drains, no cranes’. We are now seeing these warnings come to fruition.

NI Water has launched its Developer Services campaign. Picture: Michael Cooper

“Therefore, it is vital you engage early with NI Water when planning to build or extend.”

This can be done by filling out a Pre-Development Enquiry Form. This will help NI Water to identify any potential issues with plans that we can help resolve in advance of submitting your planning application.

If you apply for planning permission in an area where there are capacity issues, NI Water will have to recommend the application is turned down until you engage with them. This is to ensure they can continue to protect the environment.

Advertisement

Advertisement

So please, engage with NI Water early to avoid delays to your project and potential disappointment if your application is refused.