PLANS for the 2024 Nuffield Farming conference, taking place in Belfast between 19 and 21 November, continue to build momentum.

Ciaran Hamill is chair of the Nuffield Farming Conference Committee in Northern Ireland, which has been charged with the responsibility of co-ordinating the exciting itinerary for the three-day event.

He explained: “A total of 29 Nuffield scholars will be presenting at the conference. They bring with them a tremendous depth of experience and know-how across the entire breadth of farming systems and agribusiness strategies from travels around the world.

“Adding to this is the quality of the facilities available to us over the three days: the use of the Assembly Rooms in Belfast as our main conference venue, the hosting of the conference dinner in the Titanic Building and the tremendous farm visits that will complement the entire proceedings.

Looking forward to the 2024 Nuffield Farming Conference, taking place in Belfast between 19 and 21 November, l to r: Trevor Lockhart MBE, Group Chief Executive of Fane Valley Co-op and Ciaran Hamill, chair of the Nuffield Farming Conference Committee in Northern Ireland

He continued: “Young people are the future in all industries. Their input is central to the successful development of agriculture in Northern Ireland, as it is in all regions of the UK and beyond. This is why special arrangements will be put in place to cater for the specific needs of young people on the second day of the conference.

“Further details will be available on this specific issue over the coming weeks. But both Nuffield Farming and all the many Conference sponsors are determined to make the Conference accessible to as many young people as possible on the second day, when the focus will also be on the Nuffield Next Generation Scholars who will have completed their travels for 2024."

Meanwhile, Fane Valley Co-op will partner with the Nuffield Farming Scholarships Trust as Principal conference sponsor in helping to deliver the Belfast event.

The theme of training and developing the tremendous potential that exists within young people was one of the key drivers behind the decision taken by Fane Valley to get on board.

Group Chief Executive Officer Trevor Lockhart MBE commented: “Nuffield Farming Scholarships prepare young people within our industry for the opportunities they can avail of as they move through their careers and their lives in general.”

He added: “These are exciting times for the farming and food sectors.

"There is a fundamental requirement for both sectors to adopt more sustainable practices, to innovate and to add value to our products.

“Making this happen will require people with the right mix of ability, knowledge, experience and leadership skills, as well as a proven track record in being able to get jobs done.”

“The Nuffield Farming Trust scholarship system has been successfully supporting the development of industry leaders for a long time.

“And given this reality, the decision to come on board and support the upcoming Belfast conference was a very easy one to make.”

Ciaran Hamill agrees. He concluded: “Leadership will be required at all levels within farming and food as both sectors look to the future.

“The process leading to the completion of a successful Nuffield Farming scholarship is centred on the acquisition of key leadership skills and core values, which can be used across the entire spectrum of agriculture and food.”

