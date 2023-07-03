Play safe, stay safe over the summer holidays
Patricia McKee, NI Water’s Facilities Senior Manager said: “Reservoirs and work sites may seem like fun, but these are not playgrounds and playing at or near them can have very serious consequences.
“We are appealing to everyone to be aware these are working sites with moving machinery, fast flowing water and deep excavations and chambers. It is vital everyone understands the dangers of reservoirs and work sites.”
NI Water has some simple steps on how to stay safe:
1. Don’t climb on barriers and fences - they are there to protect you from serious injury and accidents when NI Water construction work is going on.
2. Stay away from trenches and open manholes and chambers; they are dirty, deep and dangerous. They may also contain hazardous gases.
3. Be careful near roads - never run out from behind parked vans or lorries as you could be knocked down and injured.
4. Keep clear of equipment - You may see diggers, lorries, pipes and other equipment, but don’t be tempted - steer clear and don’t touch.
5. Obey ‘Danger’ signs - reservoirs and treatment works can be very dangerous places, so stay well away and always obey the warning signs.
Patricia McKee concludes: “I am also asking the local community to be vigilant against vandalism and anti-social behaviour at NI Water sites over the summer months. This damage can cause major delays in work schedules aimed at providing local communities with a vital service; valuable time and money is wasted repairing such damage.”