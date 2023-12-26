Police are appealing for information and witnesses in relation to a number of reported incidents involving cars being broken into in the Mid Ulster area.

stock image

Inspector Long said: “A report was received on Sunday December 24th that a window of a vehicle in the Princess Avenue area of Cookstown had been smashed.

“The car had been rummaged through, and the steering wheel and a number of presents stolen.

“It’s believed that the incident took place sometime between around 9pm on Saturday December 23rd, and 9.20am on Sunday.

“It was also reported on Sunday that a car had been broken into in the Lissan Drive area of the town sometime overnight, and the steering wheel, dash, radio, and other items taken.

“A third report was received that sometime between around 5.20pm on Saturday December 23rd, and 3.30pm on Sunday December 24th, the interior of a vehicle in the Morgan Drive area had been damaged, with the centre console around the gear stick and part of the dash missing.”

Inspector Long continued: “Yesterday, Monday 25th December, it was reported that the digital dashboard had been removed from a vehicle in The Vale area of Coalisland.

“A report was also received yesterday that damage was caused to the interior of a vehicle in the Millview Meadow area of Coalisland, with the radio and head display being ripped out, and a coat taken.”

Inspector Long added: “Our enquiries to establish the circumstances of these reports, which we believe may possibly be linked, are ongoing, and we are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed any suspicious activity in these areas at the time, or have any information which may assist, to get in touch.

“The number to call is 101, quoting reference number 459 of 24/12/23.”