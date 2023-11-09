Police are appealing for information and witnesses following two recent burglaries.

Sergeant Sproule said: “It was reported shortly before 7.40am on Wednesday, 8th November that a car, a silver Mazda CX5, had been stolen from outside a house in the Killyliss Road area of Fintona.

“A shed located beside the property was also entered and a strimmer was stolen from it.

“Officers later received a report shortly after 5.30pm that the stolen car had been abandoned in a field in the Brookeborough area. Extensive damage had been caused to it.

“As part of our ongoing enquiries we believe the stolen car was involved in a second burglary in the Fivemiletown area during the early hours of Wednesday morning.

“During this report a quad and trailer were stolen from an outbuilding at an address on the Clabby Road. Damage was also caused to a gate.

“Enquiries are continuing into both of these reports. Police would appeal to anyone who may have witnessed anything suspicious in both the Killylass Road and Clabby Road areas during the early hours of Wednesday, 8th November to contact officers on 101 quoting 912 08/11/23 and 190 08/11/23.”