Police appeal for information on serious multiple vehicle collision

The Police Service of Northern Ireland are appealing for information and witnesses following a serious, multiple-vehicle collision on the M1 on Thursday 23rd January.

Road Policing Sergeant Boyd: said: “Four vehicles were involved in the collision, which occurred on the westbound section of the motorway approaching the Blacks Road junction at around 6.40pm.

“The drivers of the four vehicles were taken to hospital. Three have since left hospital after treatment to injuries which are not thought to be serious at this time.

“The other driver remains in a critical condition.

stock image

“The vehicles involved were a black Audi Q5, a grey Peugeot 207, an orange Dacia Duster and a grey Mercedes CLA.

“We would appeal to anyone who was on the motorway at that time, who witnessed the collision or the events leading up to it, to contact police on 101, quoting reference 1403 of 23/01/25. We are particularly keen to hear from anyone with relevant dashcam footage.”

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/