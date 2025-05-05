Police appeal for information on single vehicle accident in Co Tyrone

Police in Dungannon are appealing for witnesses after a one-vehicle collision on the Tullyaran Road yesterday, Sunday 4th May.

Sergeant Malcolm said: “We received a report at around 3.40pm that a blue BMW 318d had hit a tree.

“The two occupants were injured and were taken to hospital for treatment. At this stage, it is not believed that their injuries are life-threatening.

“The driver, a man aged in his 30s, was arrested on suspicion of a number of driving offences and bailed to be interviewed at a later date.”

Sergeant Malcolm continued: “We know that the vehicle was in the Cookstown area earlier that afternoon and was driven along the Dungannon Road.

“We would appeal to anyone who may have witnessed a vehicle matching the above description being driven in a manner which caused concern to contact police.

“We would be particularly keen to hear from anyone with dashcam footage.

“The number to call is 101, quoting reference 1023 of 04/05/25.”

A report can also be made online at psni.police.uk/report or via Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/

