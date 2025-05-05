Police appeal for information on single vehicle accident in Co Tyrone

stock image

Police in Dungannon are appealing for witnesses after a one-vehicle collision on the Tullyaran Road yesterday, Sunday 4th May.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sergeant Malcolm said: “We received a report at around 3.40pm that a blue BMW 318d had hit a tree.

“The two occupants were injured and were taken to hospital for treatment. At this stage, it is not believed that their injuries are life-threatening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The driver, a man aged in his 30s, was arrested on suspicion of a number of driving offences and bailed to be interviewed at a later date.”

Sergeant Malcolm continued: “We know that the vehicle was in the Cookstown area earlier that afternoon and was driven along the Dungannon Road.

“We would appeal to anyone who may have witnessed a vehicle matching the above description being driven in a manner which caused concern to contact police.

“We would be particularly keen to hear from anyone with dashcam footage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The number to call is 101, quoting reference 1023 of 04/05/25.”

A report can also be made online at psni.police.uk/report or via Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/