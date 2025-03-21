Police appeal for witnesses to fatal road traffic accident
Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Collision Investigation Unit have issued a renewed appeal for information, following a fatal road traffic collision in Dungannon.
Detective Sergeant Braiden, said: “At approximately 10.50pm on Tuesday 4th March, a report was received that a black Peugeot 207 had been involved in a collision.
“The driver of the vehicle, an 18-year-old man, sadly died a short time later in hospital.
“We are appealing to anyone who was travelling on the Coalisland Road area, between 10.35pm and 10.50pm on Tuesday 4th March, and has dash-cam footage to make contact with us.”
Anyone with information or relevant footage is asked to call police on 101, quoting reference number 1775 04/03/25, or you can submit information online at http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/