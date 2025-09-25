Police confirm death of second man after Co Down accident

Caoimhin Teggart

The Police Service of Northern Ireland can confirm that a second man has died following a two-vehicle collision in Downpatrick which occurred on Monday, 15th September.

Caoimhin Teggart died in hospital on Monday night, 22nd September, from his injuries. He was 28 and from the Kilkeel area.

Ryan Cunningham (21) also died following the collision between a silver VW Bora and a grey Toyota Avensis on the Ballydugan Road.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information or dash-cam footage and who has not yet contacted police is asked to 101 quoting 760 15/09/25.