Police have made a renewed appeal for information about the whereabouts of 33-year-old missing person Alan Whiteside.

Alan was last seen leaving licensed premises in the High Street area of Antrim at around 9pm on Sunday 17th December, heading in the direction of Market Square and down towards the pedestrian bridge over the river.

Alan, who is described as being approximately 5 ft 8 inches tall, of medium build, and with brown hair and eyes, was wearing black jeans, a black T-shirt, and black Adidas trainers when he was last seen.

Inspector Patton said: “We are appealing to anyone who may have dash cam footage of the Antrim town centre, Bridge Street and Dublin Road areas between 9pm and 10pm on this date to get in touch.

“We would also appeal to business owners in the town centre to check their premises, yards and store rooms that may have been closed over the Christmas period, as well as residential owners to check their outhouses and sheds.

“Anyone with any information which might assist us is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1781 of 19/12/23.