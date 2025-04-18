Police issue warning on disturbance of ground nesting birds

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

As we approach the Easter weekend and World Curlew Day on 21 April, the Police Service, in partnership with RSPB NI and NIEA, are issuing a timely reminder to the public of the importance of not disturbing our native breeding waders and other ground nesting birds.

Breeding waders nest in a variety of habitats including wet grassland, cultivated land, wet upland heath, bogs, fens and clearings within reed beds and coastal saltmarsh. Their numbers have sharply declined over recent years with four species - the Curlew, Lapwing, Redshank and Snipe – now considered to be a conservation concern. PSNI are reminding people of the law around their nests, in particular, when the nests are in use, or being built and the protection under the Wildlife (NI) Order 1985 as amended by the Wildlife and Natural Environment Act (NI) 2011.

Police Service lead for Rural and Wildlife Crime Superintendent Johnston McDowell said: “In recent years we have seen some disturbances in County Fermanagh and particularly in the Upper Lough Erne area, with people and dogs on private land noted to have disrupted, and in some instances damaged, areas in which birds such as rare Curlews are known to nest and produce their young.

“We know that people will want to enjoy the Easter weekend out in nature but we urge you to do so in such a way as to respect the local bird population, other wildlife and countryside.”

Seán Woods, West Conservation Manager for RSPB NI said: “Early spring is a critical time for ground nesting waders as it is breeding season. These birds already face a multitude of threats and it is vital we support them and give them every possible chance to nest and rear young. Repeated disturbance at this time of year, especially when dogs are involved, could result in birds abandoning their breeding territories and nests.”

Superintendent McDowell added: “We work extensively with our partners to prevent and address the issue of disturbance to ground nesting birds on an ongoing basis, and if we believe damage is being caused intentionally or recklessly, our officers can investigate with the support and assistance of the PSNI central wildlife and animal welfare office.

"Any reported wildlife crime will be taken seriously and appropriately dealt with and investigated accordingly. We urge everyone to respect the habitats of our rare bird species when out and about in the countryside or on the coast. We also encourage anyone with information relating to disturbance of ground nesting birds, to report this on 101 or online at www.psni.police.uk/makeareport

“Information can also be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Please be assured, we will continue our efforts with our partners in tackling wildlife crime across Northern Ireland.”