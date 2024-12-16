Police name 21-year-old road traffic accident victim
The Police Service of Northern Ireland can confirm the man who died as a result of a single-vehicle road traffic collision on Saturday evening, 14th December was 21-year-old David McDonald from the Carryduff area.
Mr McDonald was a passenger in a blue Vauxhall Corsa involved in a serious collision in the Carryduff Road area of Temple, Lisburn. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Officers from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Collision Investigation Unit continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the collision.
Anyone with information or relevant footage is asked to call police on 101, quoting reference number 1350 14/12/24, or submit information online at http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/