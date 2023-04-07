Sergeant Braiden from the Collision Investigation Unit said: “Police received a report shortly after 7.40am on Tuesday, 14th March that a pedestrian had been involved in a collision with a Grey Volkswagen Tiguan.

“The man has been named as 22-year-old Aodhán Gillen from the Newtownabbey area.

“Emergency services attended and Mr Gillen was subsequently taken to hospital for treatment. Sadly, while he was in hospital receiving treatment for his injuries, he passed away.

Aodán Gillen.