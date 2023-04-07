Police name man killed in Co Antrim accident
The Police Service of Northern Ireland can confirm that a man has died following a single-vehicle road traffic collision in the Scullions Road area of Newtownabbey.
Sergeant Braiden from the Collision Investigation Unit said: “Police received a report shortly after 7.40am on Tuesday, 14th March that a pedestrian had been involved in a collision with a Grey Volkswagen Tiguan.
“The man has been named as 22-year-old Aodhán Gillen from the Newtownabbey area.
Advertisement
Advertisement
“Emergency services attended and Mr Gillen was subsequently taken to hospital for treatment. Sadly, while he was in hospital receiving treatment for his injuries, he passed away.
“Our investigation is continuing and we are appealing to anyone who was travelling in the Scullions Road area around this time and date and who has dash-cam footage, to contact the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, and quote reference number 248 of 14/03/23.”