Police name man killed in Co Londonderry accident

By Ruth Rodgers
Published 5th Jun 2025, 11:30 BST
The Police Service of Northern Ireland has confirmed a man has died following a two-vehicle road traffic collision in the Macosquin area on Wednesday, 4th June.

Roads Inspector Cherith Adair from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Collision Investigation Unit said: “Police received a report at approximately 11.55am of a collision involving a van and lorry on the Dunhill Road.

“Officers attended, alongside our colleagues from other emergency services. Sadly, the driver of the van was pronounced deceased at the scene.

“He was 44-year-old Ruben Alexandre Guimaraes from the Moy area. The driver of the lorry was transported to hospital for treatment to his injuries, which are not believed to be serious at this time.

“Officers are continuing to investigate the circumstances of the collision, and would like to hear from witnesses or anyone who may have captured dash-cam or other footage which could assist with our enquiries.

“Please call us on 101, quoting reference 569 04/06/25, or submit information online at http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

“The Dunhill Road which was closed for a time yesterday, has now fully reopened to road users.”

