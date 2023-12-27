Police name man killed in early morning accident in Co Antrim
Police can confirm that a man has died following a road traffic collision on the Bridge Road in Dunloy, in the early hours of Wednesday 27th December.
It was reported shortly before 2:30am, that a male pedestrian and a car had been involved in a collision.
Sadly, the pedestrian, 57 year old Alan Doherty, from the Dunloy area, died at the scene from his injuries.
The Bridge Road was closed overnight but has now reopened.Officers from the Collision Investigation Unit are working to establish the full circumstances surrounding the collision, and would ask anyone who was in the area at the time, and witnessed what happened, or who may have captured mobile phone or dash-cam footage, to contact them on 101, quoting reference number 255 27/12/23.