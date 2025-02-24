Police name pedestrian killed in Co Down accident

By Ruth Rodgers
Published 24th Feb 2025, 17:27 BST

The Police Service of Northern Ireland can confirm the woman who died as a result of a single-vehicle road traffic collision on Saturday evening, 22nd February was 80-year-old Isobel Murphy from the Braeside area of Comber.

Mrs Murphy, who was a pedestrian in the Ballygowan Road area, sadly died at the scene from her injuries following a collision with a car.

Officers from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Collision Investigation Unit continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the collision.

Anyone with information or relevant footage is asked to call police on 101, quoting reference number 1177 22/02/25, or submit information online at http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

