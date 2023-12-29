Police name woman killed in Co Antrim accident
Lydia Ross, 21, who was from the Ballymoney area, sustained serious injuries in a collision involving a blue Peugeot 207 in the Curragh Road area, which occurred shortly after 10.15pm yesterday evening, Thursday 28th December.
She was taken to hospital for treatment, but sadly passed away from her injuries.
A Police spokesperson said: “Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information, including dash-cam, CCTV or other footage, is asked to contact Police on 101, quoting reference number 1887 of 28/12/23.”
Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.