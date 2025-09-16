Police name woman killed in Co Tyrone crash

The Police Service of Northern Ireland have confirmed a woman in her 70s has died following a road traffic collision in Dungannon on Monday, 15th September.

She was Joyce Crooks, 78 years old, from the Cookstown area.

Inspector Cherith Adair of the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Collision Investigation Unit said: “At around 7pm, we received a report regarding a two-vehicle head-on collision in the Cookstown Road area.

“Our officers attended with other emergency partners and provided medical assistance. Five people were taken to hospital for treatment to their injuries, however, Joyce Crooks sadly passed away later in hospital.

“Enquiries are continuing and anyone who witnessed the collision or with CCTV or other footage which could assist is asked to contact Collision Investigation Unit Detectives via 101 quoting reference number 1272 of 15/09/25.”

The Cookstown Road has now reopened.