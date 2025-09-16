Police name woman killed in Co Tyrone crash

By Ruth Rodgers
Published 16th Sep 2025, 18:04 BST
The Police Service of Northern Ireland have confirmed a woman in her 70s has died following a road traffic collision in Dungannon on Monday, 15th September.

She was Joyce Crooks, 78 years old, from the Cookstown area.

Most Popular

Inspector Cherith Adair of the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Collision Investigation Unit said: “At around 7pm, we received a report regarding a two-vehicle head-on collision in the Cookstown Road area.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Our officers attended with other emergency partners and provided medical assistance. Five people were taken to hospital for treatment to their injuries, however, Joyce Crooks sadly passed away later in hospital.

Joyce Crooksplaceholder image
Joyce Crooks

“Enquiries are continuing and anyone who witnessed the collision or with CCTV or other footage which could assist is asked to contact Collision Investigation Unit Detectives via 101 quoting reference number 1272 of 15/09/25.”

The Cookstown Road has now reopened.

Related topics:PolicePolice Service of Northern IrelandCCTV
News you can trust since 1963
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice