Police probe theft of six rural post boxes

stock image

Police in Ballymena are appealing for information, following the theft of six post boxes across Mid and East Antrim areas over the last two weeks.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Since the 5th August, four separate reports have been received in relation to the matter, with post boxes having either been cut or uprooted from locations in Cullybackey, Glarryford and the Moorfields area.

Inspector McToal said: “We have received a number of reports between the 5th and 11th August, that post boxes located in rural areas across the district have been targeted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“These are cast iron pedestal pole mounted post boxes that are frequently used by the communities where they are situated in, and substantial damage has been caused where the boxes have been taken each time.

“It’s not clear if these thefts are being driven by collectors seeking valuable historical items, or for the scrap metal value, but local officers are conducting a number of enquiries at this time to ascertain the motive and who is behind these incidents.

“I am appealing to anyone with information or who noticed any suspicious activity to contact us on 101, quoting reference number 696 of 05/08/25, or online at http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ .

“Information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”