Police seek help in locating stolen Volkswagen Amarok

By Ruth Rodgers
Published 30th Oct 2024, 12:53 BST
Detectives are asking for help in locating a stolen blue coloured Volkswagen Amarok.

The vehicle theft occurred at the Ballymena Road area of Doagh.

Detective Inspector Lenaghan said: “Sometime between 8:30pm on Thursday 17th October and 8:30am on Friday 18th October, it was reported that three vehicles were taken from a premises in the area. A green coloured Range Rover and a white coloured Toyota Land Cruiser, which were taken during the incident have now been recovered. A blue coloured Volkswagen Amarok, which was also taken during the incident, remains outstanding at this time.

“Our enquiries are continuing and we would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to this incident, to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference number 334 18/10/24. Alternatively, information can be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers, who guarantee complete anonymity, on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.”

The missing blue coloured Volkswagen Amarok

1. 3010242.jpg

The missing blue coloured Volkswagen Amarok Photo: PSNI

Photo Sales
The stolen blue coloured Volkswagen Amarok is still outstanding

2. 3010241.jpg

The stolen blue coloured Volkswagen Amarok is still outstanding Photo: PSNI

Photo Sales
Related topics:PoliceVolkswagenBallymena Road
News you can trust since 1963
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice