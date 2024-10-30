The vehicle theft occurred at the Ballymena Road area of Doagh.
Detective Inspector Lenaghan said: “Sometime between 8:30pm on Thursday 17th October and 8:30am on Friday 18th October, it was reported that three vehicles were taken from a premises in the area. A green coloured Range Rover and a white coloured Toyota Land Cruiser, which were taken during the incident have now been recovered. A blue coloured Volkswagen Amarok, which was also taken during the incident, remains outstanding at this time.
“Our enquiries are continuing and we would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to this incident, to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference number 334 18/10/24. Alternatively, information can be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers, who guarantee complete anonymity, on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.”