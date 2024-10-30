Detective Inspector Lenaghan said: “Sometime between 8:30pm on Thursday 17th October and 8:30am on Friday 18th October, it was reported that three vehicles were taken from a premises in the area. A green coloured Range Rover and a white coloured Toyota Land Cruiser, which were taken during the incident have now been recovered. A blue coloured Volkswagen Amarok, which was also taken during the incident, remains outstanding at this time.