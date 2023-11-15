Officers from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Collision Investigation Unit, investigating a fatal road traffic collision at Mowhan Road outside Markethill on 31st July 2023 are to return to the scene.

Testing at the scene will be carried out by officers tomorrow, Thursday 16th November.

The road is expected to be closed from 10.30am until approximately 1pm. The closure will be in place between Cladymilltown Road and Bessbrook Road.