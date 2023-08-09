Police to return to scene of fatal road collision
Officers from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Collision Investigation Unit, investigating a fatal road traffic collision at Slievenaboley Road, Ballyward, on Saturday 22nd July, are to return to the scene.
By Ruth Rodgers
Published 9th Aug 2023, 08:51 BST- 1 min read
Testing at the scene will be carried out by officers today, Wednesday 9th August, and the road is expected to be closed from 10am until approximately midday, with diversions in place at Rathfriland Road and Legananny Hall Road.
There will be access for local residents.Police thank you for your patience as this work is carried out.