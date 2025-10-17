Policy must unlock progress – NIFDA Chair: Work with us to grow economy and improve sustainability, Ursula Lavery MBE tells politicians

Northern Ireland food and drink companies can grow in the most sustainable way, if industry and government can work together, guests were told at the 29th Northern Ireland Food and Drink Association (NIFDA) annual dinner.

Professor Ursula Lavery MBE, NIFDA Chair and Technical and R&D Director at Pilgrim’s Europe, said conflicting signalsa at the policy level risk weakening food security, discouraging growth and slowing industry gains on sustainability.

Held in partnership with Ortus Energy, the NIFDA annual dinner took place at the Hilton Hotel, Belfast on Thursday 16th October, where Marks and Spencer CEO Stuart Machin was keynote speaker. With over 250 industry representatives and government stakeholders in attendance, the event is a key date in the calendar for the sector.

In her address at the event, the NIFDA Chair called for greater collaboration between government departments and industry.

Andrew Marsden, Ortus Energy, Stuart Machin, M&S, Professor Ursula Lavery MBE and Michael Bell OBE, NIFDA

“Too often, well-intentioned policies miss the mark when they are developed in silos. They ignore the complexity and cost structure of our industry. They risk undermining rural livelihoods and our proud Northern Irish farming heritage. And they put long-term food security at risk.

“A positive example of collaboration is the Deposit Return Scheme. It shows what can happen when industry has a genuine seat at the table and we work together. Momentum is building, and it’s making a real difference. Now, we need to build on that. We need more collaboration. More partnership. More urgency.

“We are at a crossroads. We cannot afford to continue with fragmented policy and siloed thinking. We need a unified, focused Northern Ireland food strategy - backed by clear targets, accountability, and pace, formed in partnership with government, industry and producers – from a family small-holding to the major employers.

“For our part, Northern Ireland food and drink is ready. We have the people, the talent, the technology and the will to succeed. We need policymakers to meet us with that same ambition, to be bold, to be strategic, and to move fast.”

Andrew Marsden, Managing Director Ireland at Ortus Energy said: “The food and drink industry is the beating heart of our economy, employing thousands, championing our local produce on the global stage, and continuously innovating to meet changing consumer demands.

“By combining Ortus Energy’s deep expertise in developing funded on-site renewable energy solutions with SSE Energy Solutions’ commitment to business sustainability, we’ve created a powerful alliance that delivers real impact for food and drink firms. Together, we’re enabling companies within this exceptional industry to reduce costs, cut carbon, and gain energy resilience across their portfolios - without the burden of upfront investment.”